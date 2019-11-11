E! Is Bringing Back The Soup

More Soup for you! E!

At first, there was no Talk Soup. Then there was Talk Soup. Then there was no Talk Soup. After that, there was The Soup. But just when we’d gotten used to that, there was no The Soup! Soon, however, there will once again be The Soup. Comedian Jade Catta-Preta will be hosting a revival of the storied E! talk show early next year. Joel McHale hosted the show the last time there was The Soup (2004–2015), and Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Hal Sparks, and Aisha Tyler hosted various Talk Soup incarnations. Here’s the promo for more Soup, which ran Sunday during the People’s Choice Awards:

Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born, Los Angeles based actress and stand-up who’s appeared on Californication, Manhattan Love Story, and Future Man. Here’s a taste of her comedy:

Her next challenge? Hosting The Soup, which there will be more of.