This Saturday Night Live Sketch Has a Good Dog in It, and Also Harry Styles

A good dog, as advertised. NBC

Here at Slate, we pride ourselves on our ability to let the world know when a Saturday Night Live sketch has a good dog in it. So listen up, world: This Saturday Night Live sketch has a good dog in it! It also has Dunkirk’s Harry Styles, tackling the role of a lifetime: A good dog.

Scientists believe that “Joan” is the most wholesome sketch that could possibly result from the writing prompt “Harry Styles, wearing a dog collar, kneels on the floor happily eating scraps of ham from Aidy Bryant’s hand.” Dogs: They’re good … and they’re wholesome!