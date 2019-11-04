Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Wonderwall” at the MTV Europe Music Awards

Hang on, let me start over. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In the late 1990s, you were always at risk—anywhere you went, no matter what precautions you took—of hearing a terrible cover version of “Wonderwall,” the 1995 Oasis hit that anyone who learned a few cowboy chords could fake their way through. (Full disclosure: I was not consistently on the right side of history in this matter.) So for some of the people attending the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Seville, Spain, the sound of that instantly-recognizable opening chord ringing across the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center probably triggered panic attacks.* Still, as unexpected “Wonderwall” performances go, this is the best case scenario, because the person playing “Wonderwall” was Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher himself. Gallagher revisited his old hit after performing “Once,” from his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear:

Although most of the modes and customs of that benighted decade have been lost, archaeologists believe that it was traditional to leave parties and social gatherings as soon as someone began playing “Wonderwall.” But it’s not the 1990s and this isn’t a party, so here’s David Gilmour performing “Wish You Were Here.”

Stars – they’re just like us!

Correction, Nov. 4, 2019: This piece originally misstated that Liam Gallagher was performing at the MTV European Music Awards. The correct name for the show is the MTV Europe Music Awards.