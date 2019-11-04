Seth Meyers’ Netflix Special Will Have a “Skip Politics” Button

Seth Meyers speaking onstage during ONWARD19: The Future Of Search last month in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Donald Trump. You have probably heard a lot lately about this man, as he has been the President of the United States for almost three years—during which his approval ratings have been quite low, while his every utterance and antic has been well covered by the media. If your ability to enjoy late night talk shows, particularly Seth Meyers’ Late Night on NBC, has been inhibited by this ceaseless onslaught of Trump-related topical humor, you might be pleased to hear that Meyers’ upcoming Netflix special Lobby Baby will feature a “Skip Politics” button allowing viewers to opt out of his political jokes.

Meyers told CNN Business that the button (a riff on Netflix’s “Skip Intro” buttons) was his idea.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he said. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the President.’”

It’s a bit, in other words—”another joke in the special,” as he told CNN. It’s basically a user interface-dependent version of the old “Carson Maneuver,” whereby late night hosts attempt to goose a laugh out of mediocre or unpopular material by winkingly acknowledging to the audience that the joke was lame. (Probably the best innovation that Meyer’s has actually brought to this—a sort of unavoidable crutch needed to churn out a nightly talk show—is “One of My Writers Explains a Joke,” in which his Late Night writers are trotted out to defend horrible broccoli puns, dated music references, etc.)

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Lobby Baby debuts on Netflix Nov. 5., along with Stand-Up Seth, an action figure that—despite being advertised in the special’s trailer—is widely believed to be a prop devised with the intent to amuse.