Marvel Cinematic Universe Architect Kevin Feige Says the Marvel Cinematic Universe Counts As Cinema

Scott Feinberg: There’s been this, obviously, news cycle very recently with some comments by Martin Scorsese, and I just have to ask you, “What do you say to—”

Kevin Feige: [Laughs]I haven’t heard about this. What is this?

SF: Just, well, I mean, the fact that there are some people out there who feel—and I know they’re probably quite a minority—but that superhero movies are detrimental to the business. That in some ways, it’s been overrun by remakes and sequels and adaptations. Or that people are dating movies before having the concept. What is the response to that? To Scorsese, to people who feel that superhero movies are not a positive thing?

KF: I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate. I think myself and everybody who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people. And we’ve been very lucky that our movie theaters are often full of people when our movies play, and that’s a very special thing. I love all types of movies and always have, which is why we try to blend our films with different genres and take the success that we’ve had and do different things. Which is why we haven’t made an Iron Man movie since 2013. We did Civil War. We had our two favorite, most popular characters get into a very serious theological and physical altercation. We killed half of our characters at the end of a movie. I mean, I think it’s fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places. Everybody has a different definition of cinema, everybody has a different definition of art, everybody has a different definition of risk, I guess. All I know is I’m surrounded by people twenty-four hours a day who live and breathe and love cinema. And some people don’t think it’s cinema. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, everyone’s entitled to repeat that opinion, everyone’s entitled to write op-eds about that opinion, and I look forward to what will happen next. And in the meantime, we’re going to keep making movies.