John Oliver Breaks Down All the “Ridiculous” Ways Your Vote Could Be Miscounted in the Next Election

“I really hope Putin doesn’t watch this show,” joked John Oliver on Sunday night as he showed viewers just how easy it is to find unattended voting machines and hack them using little more than a ballpoint pen. But Last Week Tonight’s segment about voting machines and their vulnerabilities explored beyond deliberate election interference. It also addressed the many “terrifying” ways your vote could be miscounted by accident in upcoming elections and urged lawmakers to address those issues—preferably before 2020.

The segment marked another remarkable instance of Oliver agreeing with Donald Trump after playing a short soundbite in which the president endorses paper ballots. “I’m sure everything he said around those 16 seconds was some combination of wrong, racist, and horny,” said Oliver. “But for a brief, glorious moment he was jut absolutely right and probably slightly horny.”

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.