Musician, actor, and One Direction member Harry Styles returned to Saturday Night Live this week to serve as both host and musical guest. The highlight was this sketch, in which Styles does irreparable damage to the brand identity of Sara Lee bread while managing their official Instagram account. Sara Lee, of course, is one of America’s favorite bread and sweet baked goods brands, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, which is itself a division of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. Whatever you think of their cheesecake or their corporate structure, Grupo Bimbo’s sketch comedy turns out to be pretty great:

First of all, the idea that Sara Lee executives have courtesy plates of Sara Lee® Classic White Bread on their conference tables is a nice visual gag that works because no one in the sketch acknowledges it. Second of all, regardless of whether or not this sketch is product placement, RIP Sara Lee Bread’s official Instagram account. It turns that out Sara Lee Bread does tweet out pictures of grilled cheese sandwiches, but Harry Styles doesn’t work there, nor does the beloved baked goods brand write captions about post-threesome regrets. Here’s the complete text of a genuine Sara Lee Bread Instagram post:

🧀 on the inside, 🧀 on the outside. #saralee #saraleebread #artesanobread #grilledcheese #grilledcheesemonth #nationalgrilledcheesemonth #carpese #parmesan #tomato #mozzarella #delicious #nomnom #goodfood #igfood #instafood #instagood #instaeats #igeats #foodgoals #goodeats #instayum #foodie #getinmybelly #recipe #yum #digin #tasty #foodgram #goals

And here is another:

This breakfast grilled cheese is nothing short of egg-cellent 😉. #saralee #saraleebread #grilledcheese #grilledcheesemonth #nationalgrilledcheesemonth #cheesy #egg #favorite #delicious #nomnom #goodfood #igfood #instafood #instagood #instaeats #igeats #foodgoals #goodeats #instayum #foodie #getinmybelly #recipe #yum #digin #tasty #foodgram #goals

Honestly, they might do better to hire Harry Styles, or at least the guy he played in this sketch #instayum #foodie #nomnom #goals. But when the official Instagram account of Sara Lee Bread brand stands down, Saturday Night Live viewers step up, as the comments on every recent post from the official Sara Lee account demonstrate:

