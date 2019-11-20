Frasier. CBS

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in December. (All titles expire Dec. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Jackie Brown (Dec. 31)

The Last Jedi (Dec. 25)

Pulp Fiction (Dec. 31)

Rocky (Dec. 31)

Schindler’s List (Dec. 31)

Winter’s Bone (Dec. 31)



Good Watch

Thor: Ragnarok (Dec. 4)

About a Boy (Dec. 31)

Billy Elliot (Dec. 31)

Black Hawk Down (Dec. 31)

The Crow (Dec. 31)

The Dark Crystal (Dec. 31)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Dec. 31)

Rain Man (Dec. 31)



Binge Watch

Merlin Seasons 1–5 (Dec. 14)

Helix Season 2 (Dec. 15)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 7-11 (Dec. 25)

Kurt Seyit ve Şura Season 1 (Dec. 25)

Frasier Seasons 1-10 (Dec. 31)

Frasier: The Final Season (Dec. 31)



Family Watch

Daddy Day Care (Dec. 31)

The Pink Panther (2006) (Dec. 31)



Christmas Watch

Get Santa (Dec. 11)

Miss Me This Christmas (Dec. 18)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (Dec. 18)

Christmas with the Kranks (Dec. 31)

White Christmas (Dec. 31)



Nature Watch

Africa Season 1 (Dec. 2)

Blue Planet II Season 1 (Dec. 2)

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice (Dec. 2)

Frozen Planet Season 1 (Dec. 2)

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey (Dec. 2)

Life (Dec. 2)

Life On Location (Dec. 2)

Life Story (Dec. 2)

Nature’s Great Events Series 1 (Dec. 2)

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries Series 1 (Dec. 2)

Planet Earth II (Dec. 2)

Planet Earth Season 1 (Dec. 2)

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans Season 1 (Dec. 2)

The Hunt Season 1 (Dec. 2)

The Making of Frozen Planet Series 1 (Dec. 2)

Nostalgia Watch

Rocky II (Dec. 31)

Rocky III (Dec. 31)

Rocky IV (Dec. 31)

Rocky V (Dec. 31)



If You’re Bored

Yoga Hosers

Beyblade: Metal Fusion Season 1 (Dec. 14)

George of the Jungle 2 (Dec. 19)

Leap Year (Dec. 31)

Mona Lisa Smile (Dec. 31)

Tears of the Sun (Dec. 31)

XXX: State of the Union (Dec. 31)