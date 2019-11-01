The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Us, Zombieland, Booksmart, and The Souvenir are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, A24, and United Artists.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Step Brothers. Columbia Pictures

Must Watch

The Matrix

Good Watch

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The Game

Grease

Love Jones

Rounders

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

Zombieland

District 9 (Nov. 4)

Burning Cane (Nov. 6)

Shadow (Nov. 6)

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (Nov. 7)

A Single Man (Nov. 11)

Suffragette (Nov. 16)

End of Watch (Nov. 23)

Shot Caller (Nov. 24)

Binge Watch

Billy on the Street

Family Watch

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Problematic Watch

Rosemary’s Baby

Countdown to Christmas Watch

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas Crush (Nov. 4)

Dear Santa (Nov. 4)

If You’re Bored

Apache Warrior (2017)

How to Be a Latin Lover

Mars Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

The Deep Season 3

Up North

Wild Child

A Holiday Engagement (Nov. 4)

Undercover Brother 2 (Nov. 5)

Dream/Killer (Nov. 20)

Meet the Adebanjos Seasons 1-3 (Nov. 22)

Dirty John Season 1 (Nov. 25)

La Reina del Sur Season 2 (Nov. 29)

Netflix Programming

American Son

Atypical Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

The Devil Next Door (Nov. 4)

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 (Nov. 5)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Nov. 5)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 (Nov. 5)

Tune in for Love (Nov. 5)

SCAMS (Nov. 6)

Busted! Season 2 (Nov. 8)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2 (Nov. 8)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Nov. 8)

Green Eggs and Ham (Nov. 8)

Let It Snow (Nov. 8)

Paradise Beach (Nov. 8)

Wild District Season 2 (Nov. 8)

Little Things Season 3 (Nov. 9)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 (Nov. 10)

Chief of Staff Season 2 (Nov. 11)

Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3 (Nov. 12)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Nov. 12)

Maradona in Mexico (Nov. 13)

The Stranded (Nov. 14)

Avlu: Part 2 (Nov. 15)

The Club (Nov. 15)

Earthquake Bird (Nov. 15)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Nov. 15)

House Arrest (Nov. 15)

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Nov. 15)

Klaus (Nov. 15)

Llama Llama Season 2 (Nov. 15)

The Toys That Made Us Season 3 (Nov. 15)

The Crown Season 3 (Nov. 17)

Iliza: Unveiled (Nov. 19)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Nov. 19)

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Nov. 20)

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Nov. 20)

The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21)

Mortel (Nov. 21)

Dino Girl Gauko (Nov. 22)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Nov. 22)

The Dragon Prince Season 3 (Nov. 22)

High Seas Season 2 (Nov. 22)

Mon frère (Nov. 22)

Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 (Nov. 22)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Nov. 22)

Nobody’s Looking (Nov. 22)

Singapore Social (Nov. 22)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 (Nov. 22)

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Nov. 26)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26)

True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26)

Broken (Nov. 27)

The Irishman (Nov. 27)

Holiday Rush (Nov. 28)

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Nov. 28)

Merry Happy Whatever (Nov. 28)

Mytho (Nov. 28)

Atlantics (Nov. 29)

Chip and Potato Season 2 (Nov. 29)

I Lost My Body (Nov. 29)

The Movies That Made Us (Nov. 29)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29)

HBO

Shazam! Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Us (Nov. 23)

Good Watch

Blindspotting

Chocolat

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Darjeeling Limited

Indignation

Reversal of Fortune

The Town

Child-Magically-Transforms-Into-an-Adult Watch

Big

Shazam! (Nov. 30)

Adult-Magically-Transforms-Into-a-Child Watch

Little (Nov. 16)

Family Watch

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan

The Kid Who Would Be King (Nov. 9)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (Nov. 9)

Nostalgia Watch

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

True Lies

Countdown to Christmas Watch

Jingle All the Way Director’s Cut

If You’re Bored

Bruce Almighty

The Condemned

The Condemned 2

The Darkness

Flawless

Forget Paris

For Love of the Game

Hope Floats

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster

King Arthur Director’s Cut (2004)

Nine Months

Head Full of Honey (Nov. 2)

Look Away (Nov. 4)

HBO Original Programming

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White

Halfway (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)

Unimundo 45 (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)

Sterling (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)

Daniel Sloss: X (Nov. 2)

The Apollo (Nov. 6)

Very Ralph (Nov. 12)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (Nov. 19)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (Nov. 26)

Season Premieres

His Dark Materials Series Premiere (Nov. 4)

Santos Dumont Series Premiere (Nov. 11)

Sesame Street Season 50 Premiere (Nov. 16)

Estrenos

Message Erased, 2019 (Nov. 1)

Sobredosis de amor (AKA Roommates) 2019 (Nov. 1)

Pajaros de Verano (AKA Birds of Passage), 2019 (Nov. 8)

Papi Chulo, 2019 (Nov. 15)

The Ring. DreamWorks Pictures

Must Watch

Reds

The Ring (2002)

Good Watch

The Counterfeit Traitor

Escape From Alcatraz

Fatal Attraction

The Firm

Gloria

Kingpin

Light Sleeper

Overlord

Soapdish

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Training Day

Anna and the Apocalypse (Nov. 13)

Instant Family (Nov. 14)

The Souvenir (Nov. 14)

Creed 2 (Nov. 15)

Low Tide (Nov. 30)



Nostalgia Watch

Flashdance

Problematic Watch

Chinatown

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask

007 Watch

A View To A Kill

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Licence To Kill

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

Countdown to Christmas Watch

Bad Santa

If You’re Bored

Big Top Pee-Wee

Double Jeopardy

Fire with Fire

Freelancers

Save the Last Dance 2

Summer’s Moon

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Texas Chainsaw 3D (Nov. 6)

Romans (Nov. 13)

Bottom of the 9th (Nov. 19)

The Fanatic (Nov. 20)

Amazon Originals

Brittany Runs a Marathon

The Feed Season 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie

One Child Nation (Nov. 8)

The Man in the High Castle Season 4 (Nov. 15)

Costume Quest: Christmas Special (Nov. 22)

The Report (Nov. 29)

The Nightingale IFC Films / Transmission Films

Must Watch

Magic Mike

Reds

The Ring (2002)

Good Watch

The Counterfeit Traitor

Escape from Alcatraz

Fatal Attraction

The Firm

Gloria

Home for the Holidays

I Heart Huckabees

Kingpin

Light Sleeper

The Nightingale

Overlord

A Simple Plan

Soapdish

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

You Laugh but It’s True

Denial (Nov. 4)

Framing John Delorean (Nov. 5)

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (Nov. 6)

Anna and the Apocalypse (Nov. 13)

Instant Family (Nov. 14)

Veronica Mars (Nov. 14)

Creed 2 (Nov. 15)

Wings of the Dove (Nov. 15)

Booksmart (Nov. 18)

Love & Mercy (Nov. 25)

Meeting Gorbachev (Nov. 27)

Mike Wallace is Here (Nov. 28)

Family Watch

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

The Biggest Little Farm (Nov. 6)

Nostalgia Watch

Fever Pitch

Flashdance

Interview with a Vampire

Problematic Watch

Chinatown

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask

Countdown to Christmas Watch

Albert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

Santa Hunters

Tiny Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Nov. 24)

If You’re Bored

Big Top Pee-Wee

Dinner for Schmucks

Double Jeopardy

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

Fantastic Four

Fire with Fire

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freelancers

Fun with Dick and Jane

Head of State

In Enemy Hands

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

The Mexican

The Pink Panther 2

Shall We Dance?

Spy Next Door

Summers Moon

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Two Jakes

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undisputed

Waiting…

Texas Chainsaw 3D (Nov. 7)

Ugly Dolls (Nov. 13)

The Tomorrow Man (Nov. 18)

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (Nov. 19)

The Quiet One (Nov. 19)

Some Kind of Beautiful (Nov. 20)

Vita & Virginia (Nov. 22)

Astronaut (Nov. 26)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Pilgrim Episode Premiere

Dollface Complete Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 15)

The Accident Complete Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 22)

Holly Hobbie Complete Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 22)

Season Premieres

America’s Cutest Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Giada’s Holiday Handbook Complete Seasons 1-3

Holiday Baking Championship Complete Seasons 1-4

Kids Baking Championship Complete Season 4

Love Island: Australia Complete Season 1

Sex Sent Me to the ER Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Too Cute! Complete Seasons 2 & 3

You’re the Worst Complete Season 5 (Nov. 9)

Apple Tree Yard Complete Season 1 (Nov. 19)

NOS4A2 Complete Season 1 (Nov. 26)