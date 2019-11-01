The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Matrix
Good Watch
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
The Game
Grease
Love Jones
Rounders
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
Zombieland
District 9 (Nov. 4)
Burning Cane (Nov. 6)
Shadow (Nov. 6)
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (Nov. 7)
A Single Man (Nov. 11)
Suffragette (Nov. 16)
End of Watch (Nov. 23)
Shot Caller (Nov. 24)
Binge Watch
Billy on the Street
Family Watch
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Problematic Watch
Rosemary’s Baby
Countdown to Christmas Watch
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Holly Star
Santa Girl
The Christmas Candle
Christmas Crush (Nov. 4)
Dear Santa (Nov. 4)
If You’re Bored
Apache Warrior (2017)
How to Be a Latin Lover
Mars Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
The Deep Season 3
Up North
Wild Child
A Holiday Engagement (Nov. 4)
Undercover Brother 2 (Nov. 5)
Dream/Killer (Nov. 20)
Meet the Adebanjos Seasons 1-3 (Nov. 22)
Dirty John Season 1 (Nov. 25)
La Reina del Sur Season 2 (Nov. 29)
Netflix Programming
American Son
Atypical Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
The Devil Next Door (Nov. 4)
The End of the F***ing World Season 2 (Nov. 5)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Nov. 5)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 (Nov. 5)
Tune in for Love (Nov. 5)
SCAMS (Nov. 6)
Busted! Season 2 (Nov. 8)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2 (Nov. 8)
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Nov. 8)
Green Eggs and Ham (Nov. 8)
Let It Snow (Nov. 8)
Paradise Beach (Nov. 8)
Wild District Season 2 (Nov. 8)
Little Things Season 3 (Nov. 9)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 (Nov. 10)
Chief of Staff Season 2 (Nov. 11)
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3 (Nov. 12)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Nov. 12)
Maradona in Mexico (Nov. 13)
The Stranded (Nov. 14)
Avlu: Part 2 (Nov. 15)
The Club (Nov. 15)
Earthquake Bird (Nov. 15)
GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Nov. 15)
House Arrest (Nov. 15)
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Nov. 15)
Klaus (Nov. 15)
Llama Llama Season 2 (Nov. 15)
The Toys That Made Us Season 3 (Nov. 15)
The Crown Season 3 (Nov. 17)
Iliza: Unveiled (Nov. 19)
No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Nov. 19)
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Nov. 20)
Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Nov. 20)
The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21)
Mortel (Nov. 21)
Dino Girl Gauko (Nov. 22)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Nov. 22)
The Dragon Prince Season 3 (Nov. 22)
High Seas Season 2 (Nov. 22)
Mon frère (Nov. 22)
Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 (Nov. 22)
Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Nov. 22)
Nobody’s Looking (Nov. 22)
Singapore Social (Nov. 22)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 (Nov. 22)
Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Nov. 26)
Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26)
True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26)
Broken (Nov. 27)
The Irishman (Nov. 27)
Holiday Rush (Nov. 28)
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Nov. 28)
Merry Happy Whatever (Nov. 28)
Mytho (Nov. 28)
Atlantics (Nov. 29)
Chip and Potato Season 2 (Nov. 29)
I Lost My Body (Nov. 29)
The Movies That Made Us (Nov. 29)
Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29)
HBO
Must Watch
Us (Nov. 23)
Good Watch
Blindspotting
Chocolat
Crazy, Stupid, Love
The Darjeeling Limited
Indignation
Reversal of Fortune
The Town
Child-Magically-Transforms-Into-an-Adult Watch
Big
Shazam! (Nov. 30)
Adult-Magically-Transforms-Into-a-Child Watch
Little (Nov. 16)
Family Watch
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan
The Kid Who Would Be King (Nov. 9)
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (Nov. 9)
Nostalgia Watch
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
True Lies
Countdown to Christmas Watch
Jingle All the Way Director’s Cut
If You’re Bored
Bruce Almighty
The Condemned
The Condemned 2
The Darkness
Flawless
Forget Paris
For Love of the Game
Hope Floats
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster
King Arthur Director’s Cut (2004)
Nine Months
Head Full of Honey (Nov. 2)
Look Away (Nov. 4)
HBO Original Programming
Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White
Halfway (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)
Unimundo 45 (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)
Sterling (2018 HBOAccess Pilots)
Daniel Sloss: X (Nov. 2)
The Apollo (Nov. 6)
Very Ralph (Nov. 12)
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (Nov. 19)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (Nov. 26)
Season Premieres
His Dark Materials Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
Santos Dumont Series Premiere (Nov. 11)
Sesame Street Season 50 Premiere (Nov. 16)
Estrenos
Message Erased, 2019 (Nov. 1)
Sobredosis de amor (AKA Roommates) 2019 (Nov. 1)
Pajaros de Verano (AKA Birds of Passage), 2019 (Nov. 8)
Papi Chulo, 2019 (Nov. 15)
Amazon
Must Watch
Reds
The Ring (2002)
Good Watch
The Counterfeit Traitor
Escape From Alcatraz
Fatal Attraction
The Firm
Gloria
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
Overlord
Soapdish
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Training Day
Anna and the Apocalypse (Nov. 13)
Instant Family (Nov. 14)
The Souvenir (Nov. 14)
Creed 2 (Nov. 15)
Low Tide (Nov. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Flashdance
Problematic Watch
Chinatown
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask
007 Watch
A View To A Kill
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. No
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Licence To Kill
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
You Only Live Twice
Countdown to Christmas Watch
Bad Santa
If You’re Bored
Big Top Pee-Wee
Double Jeopardy
Fire with Fire
Freelancers
Save the Last Dance 2
Summer’s Moon
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Texas Chainsaw 3D (Nov. 6)
Romans (Nov. 13)
Bottom of the 9th (Nov. 19)
The Fanatic (Nov. 20)
Amazon Originals
Brittany Runs a Marathon
The Feed Season 1
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2
L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie
One Child Nation (Nov. 8)
The Man in the High Castle Season 4 (Nov. 15)
Costume Quest: Christmas Special (Nov. 22)
The Report (Nov. 29)
Hulu
Must Watch
Magic Mike
Reds
The Ring (2002)
Good Watch
The Counterfeit Traitor
Escape from Alcatraz
Fatal Attraction
The Firm
Gloria
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
The Nightingale
Overlord
A Simple Plan
Soapdish
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
You Laugh but It’s True
Denial (Nov. 4)
Framing John Delorean (Nov. 5)
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (Nov. 6)
Anna and the Apocalypse (Nov. 13)
Instant Family (Nov. 14)
Veronica Mars (Nov. 14)
Creed 2 (Nov. 15)
Wings of the Dove (Nov. 15)
Booksmart (Nov. 18)
Love & Mercy (Nov. 25)
Meeting Gorbachev (Nov. 27)
Mike Wallace is Here (Nov. 28)
Family Watch
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
The Biggest Little Farm (Nov. 6)
Nostalgia Watch
Fever Pitch
Flashdance
Interview with a Vampire
Problematic Watch
Chinatown
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask
Countdown to Christmas Watch
Albert
A Fairly Odd Christmas
Santa Hunters
Tiny Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Nov. 24)
If You’re Bored
Big Top Pee-Wee
Dinner for Schmucks
Double Jeopardy
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
Fantastic Four
Fire with Fire
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freelancers
Fun with Dick and Jane
Head of State
In Enemy Hands
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
The Mexican
The Pink Panther 2
Shall We Dance?
Spy Next Door
Summers Moon
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undisputed
Waiting…
Texas Chainsaw 3D (Nov. 7)
Ugly Dolls (Nov. 13)
The Tomorrow Man (Nov. 18)
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (Nov. 19)
The Quiet One (Nov. 19)
Some Kind of Beautiful (Nov. 20)
Vita & Virginia (Nov. 22)
Astronaut (Nov. 26)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Pilgrim Episode Premiere
Dollface Complete Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 15)
The Accident Complete Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 22)
Holly Hobbie Complete Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 22)
Season Premieres
America’s Cutest Complete Seasons 2 & 3
Giada’s Holiday Handbook Complete Seasons 1-3
Holiday Baking Championship Complete Seasons 1-4
Kids Baking Championship Complete Season 4
Love Island: Australia Complete Season 1
Sex Sent Me to the ER Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Too Cute! Complete Seasons 2 & 3
You’re the Worst Complete Season 5 (Nov. 9)
Apple Tree Yard Complete Season 1 (Nov. 19)
NOS4A2 Complete Season 1 (Nov. 26)