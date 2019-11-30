The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Malcolm X
Good Watch
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
Marriage Story (Dec. 6)
It Comes at Night (Dec. 9)
The Sky Is Pink (Dec. 11)
Dil Dhadakne Do (Dec. 15)
Sweetheart (Dec. 25)
Lawless (Dec. 29)
Binge Watch
Outlander Season 3 (Dec. 10)
The Magicians Season 4 (Dec. 16)
Family Watch
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Christmas Watch
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Red Dawn (Dec. 31)
007 Watch
Die Another Day (Dec. 31)
GoldenEye (Dec. 31)
Tomorrow Never Dies (Dec. 31)
The World Is Not Enough (Dec. 31)
If You’re Bored
Cut Bank
Eastsiders Season 4
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Nightflyers Season 1 (Dec. 2)
War on Everyone (Dec. 3)
The Last O.G. Season 2 (Dec. 4)
Greenleaf Season 4 (Dec. 5)
From Paris with Love (Dec. 8)
A Family Man (Dec. 15)
Karthik Calling Karthik (Dec. 15)
Burlesque (Dec. 16)
The Danish Girl (Dec. 16)
Private Practice Season 1-6 (Dec. 22)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1 (Dec. 23)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Dec. 27)
Heartbreakers (Dec. 31)
Netflix Programming
Dead Kids
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Dec. 2)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Dec. 3)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Dec. 3)
Let’s Dance (Dec. 4)
Los Briceño (Dec. 4)
Magic for Humans Season 2 (Dec. 4)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Dec. 5)
Home for Christmas (Dec. 5)
V Wars (Dec. 5)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Dec. 6)
The Chosen One Season 2 (Dec. 6)
The Confession Killer (Dec. 6)
Fuller House Season 5 (Dec. 6)
Glow Up (Dec. 6)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 6)
Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Dec. 6)
Three Days of Christmas (Dec. 6)
Triad Princess (Dec. 6)
Virgin River (Dec. 6)
A Family Reunion Christmas (Dec. 9)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Dec. 10)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Dec. 12)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Dec. 12)
6 Underground (Dec. 13)
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Dec. 17)
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Dec. 18)
Soundtrack (Dec. 18)
After The Raid (Dec. 19)
Ultraviolet Season 2 (Dec. 19)
Twice Upon a Time (Dec. 19)
The Two Popes (Dec. 20)
The Witcher (Dec. 20)
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Dec. 24)
Como caído del cielo (Dec. 24)
Crash Landing on You (Dec. 24)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Dec. 24)
Lost in Space Season 2 (Dec. 24)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 (Dec. 24)
The App (Dec. 26)
Le Bazar de la Charité (Dec. 26)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Dec. 26)
You Season 2 (Dec. 26)
The Gift (Dec. 27)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Dec. 27)
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Dec. 28)
Alexa & Katie Season 3 (Dec. 30)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Dec. 30)
The Degenerates Season 2 (Dec. 31)
The Neighbor (Dec. 31)
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Dec. 31)
HBO
Must Watch
Hoop Dreams
Good Watch
The Abyss
Being Julia
Bridesmaids Extended Version
Buena Vista Social Club
Cedar Rapids
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Empire of the Sun
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
American Woman (Dec. 4)
Long Shot (Dec. 7)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (Dec. 11)
Her Smell (Dec. 30)
Family Watch
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Dec. 28)
Nostalgia Watch
The Beverly Hillbillies
What About Bob?
If You’re Bored
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Extended Version
Can You Keep A Secret?
Closer
Grandma’s Boy
Heaven & Earth
Jersey Girl
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Primeval
Sucker Punch
The Ringer
Unfriended
Unfriended: Dark Web (Alternate Version)
Unknown
Van Helsing
The Woman in Red
Hellboy (2019) (Dec. 14)
The Sun Is Also a Star (Dec. 21)
HBO Original Programming
24/7 Kelly Slater (Dec. 3)
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 (Dec. 6)
Dan Soder: Son of A Gary (Dec. 7)
Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching (Dec. 10)
Mel Brooks Unwrapped (Dec. 13)
HBO First Look: 1917 (Dec. 13)
Well Groomed (Dec. 17)
Finding The Way Home (Dec. 18)
Season Premieres
Umbre Seasons 1 and 2 (Dec. 2)
Estrenos
Esta Es Tu Cuba (AKA This Is Your Cuba) (Dec. 1)
Yuli (Dec. 6)
En Tu Piel (AKA 7:20 Once A Week) (Dec. 13)
Entre Nos: About Last Night (Dec. 13)
Coyote Lake (Dec. 20)
El Baile de la Gacela (AKA The Gazelle’s Dance) (Dec. 27)
Amazon
Good Watch
A Better Life
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Havana Motor Club
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Dec. 5)
Light of My Life (Dec. 9)
Fast Color (Dec. 11)
Man on the Moon (Dec. 31)
Good Enough Watch
Bumblebee (Dec. 13)
Nostalgia Watch
Footloose
Some Kind of Wonderful
Superintelligent Ant Watch
Phase IV
If You’re Bored
Bug
Hancock
In Secret
The Spirit
The Winning Season
My Boss’ Daughter (Dec. 3)
The Kid (2019) (Dec. 18)
The Wedding Year (Dec. 20)
The Kill Team (Dec. 21)
Night Hunter (Dec. 25)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Dec. 30)
What Men Want (Dec. 30)
Wonder Park (Dec. 30)
Problematic Watch
Hamlet (1990)
Amazon Originals
LOL: Last One Laughing Season 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 (Dec. 6)
Clifford Season 1A (Dec. 6)
Inside Edge Season 2 (Dec. 6)
The Expanse Season 4 (Dec. 13)
The Aeronauts (Dec. 20)
Hulu
Must Watch
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Good Watch
28 Weeks Later
Almost Famous
The Aviator
A Better Life
Downhill Racer
Havana Motor Club
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Legend of the Drunken Master
Nobody’s Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Secretary
Some Kind of Wonderful
Wall Street
This One’s For the Ladies (Dec. 2)
Fast Color (Dec. 11)
Blackfish (Dec. 12)
Depraved (Dec. 13)
American Gangster (Dec. 16)
Wild Rose (Dec. 16)
Cold Case Hammarskjold (Dec. 19)
Loro (Dec. 20)
The Day Shall Come (Dec. 27)
Good Enough Watch
Bumblebee (Dec. 13)
Problematic Watch
Hamlet (1990)
Binge Watch
Gintama Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB)
Younger Season 6 (Dec. 3)
Fruits Basket Season 1 (Dec. 4)
Burden of Truth Complete Season 2 (Dec. 6)
Sherman’s Showcase Complete Season 1 (Dec. 11)
Killing Eve Season 2 (Dec. 18)
Mix Season 1 (Dec. 19)
Black Jesus Season 3 (Dec. 24)
Better Things Season 3 (Dec. 28)
Preacher Season 4 (Dec. 29)
The Orville Season 2 (Dec. 30)
Reality TV Binge Watch
Making It Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 3)
Vanderpump Rules Complete Season 7 (Dec. 3)
Top Chef Complete Season 16 (Dec. 6)
Family Watch
Unikitty Season 2A
Mighty Magisworlds Season 2B (Dec. 17)
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Season 2B (Dec. 30)
Christmas Watch
Prancer
The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 Premiere (Dec. 3)
CMA Country Christmas Special (Dec. 4)
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (Dec. 5)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (Dec. 5)
Superintelligent Ant Watch
Phase IV
Nostalgia Watch
Airheads
Behind Enemy Lines
Footloose (1984)
Road House
Fast and/or Furious Watch
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious (Dec. 16)
If You Want to Watch Brad Pitt Get Hit by Two Cars
Meet Joe Black
If You’re Bored
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Bug (1975)
Ca$h
Cheri
Escape from Mr.
Lemoncello’s Library
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Heartbreakers
In Secret
Just Married
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Rags
Set Up
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
The Winning Season
My Boss’s Daughter (Dec. 3)
Killers Anonymous (Dec. 5)
The Push (Dec. 6)
From Paris with Love (Dec. 8)
The Sounds of Silence (Dec. 13)
The Kid (2019) (Dec. 18)
Pawn Sacrifice (Dec. 23)
Anesthesia (Dec. 30)
Running with the Devil (Dec. 30)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Dec. 30)
What Men Want (2019) (Dec. 30)
Wonder Park (Dec. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work Episode Premiere (Dec. 6)
Reprisal Complete Season 1 Premiere (Dec. 6)
Marvel’s Runaways Complete Season 3 Premiere (Dec. 13)
Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss Episode Premiere (Dec. 27)
Season Premieres
The Moody’s Series Premiere (Dec. 5)
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Series Premiere (Dec. 11)
The Great American Baking Show Season 5 Premiere (Dec. 13)
Flirty Dancing Series Premiere (Dec. 30)
Special Programming
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special Special (Dec. 4)
Miss Universe 2019 Special (Dec. 9)
Holidays with the Houghs Special (Dec. 17)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times Special (Dec. 18)
Miss America Pageant Special (Dec. 20)