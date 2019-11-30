The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Detective Pikachu, Bridesmaids, Marriage Story, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Netflix, Universal Studios, Sundance Institute, and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Malcolm X. Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Malcolm X

Good Watch

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

Marriage Story (Dec. 6)

It Comes at Night (Dec. 9)

The Sky Is Pink (Dec. 11)

Dil Dhadakne Do (Dec. 15)

Sweetheart (Dec. 25)

Lawless (Dec. 29)

Binge Watch

Outlander Season 3 (Dec. 10)

The Magicians Season 4 (Dec. 16)

Family Watch

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Christmas Watch

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Red Dawn (Dec. 31)

007 Watch

Die Another Day (Dec. 31)

GoldenEye (Dec. 31)

Tomorrow Never Dies (Dec. 31)

The World Is Not Enough (Dec. 31)

If You’re Bored

Cut Bank

Eastsiders Season 4

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Nightflyers Season 1 (Dec. 2)

War on Everyone (Dec. 3)

The Last O.G. Season 2 (Dec. 4)

Greenleaf Season 4 (Dec. 5)

From Paris with Love (Dec. 8)

A Family Man (Dec. 15)

Karthik Calling Karthik (Dec. 15)

Burlesque (Dec. 16)

The Danish Girl (Dec. 16)

Private Practice Season 1-6 (Dec. 22)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1 (Dec. 23)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Dec. 27)

Heartbreakers (Dec. 31)

Netflix Programming

Dead Kids

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Dec. 2)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Dec. 3)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Dec. 3)

Let’s Dance (Dec. 4)

Los Briceño (Dec. 4)

Magic for Humans Season 2 (Dec. 4)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Dec. 5)

Home for Christmas (Dec. 5)

V Wars (Dec. 5)

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Dec. 6)

The Chosen One Season 2 (Dec. 6)

The Confession Killer (Dec. 6)

Fuller House Season 5 (Dec. 6)

Glow Up (Dec. 6)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 6)

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Dec. 6)

Three Days of Christmas (Dec. 6)

Triad Princess (Dec. 6)

Virgin River (Dec. 6)

A Family Reunion Christmas (Dec. 9)

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Dec. 10)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Dec. 12)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Dec. 12)

6 Underground (Dec. 13)

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Dec. 17)

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Dec. 18)

Soundtrack (Dec. 18)

After The Raid (Dec. 19)

Ultraviolet Season 2 (Dec. 19)

Twice Upon a Time (Dec. 19)

The Two Popes (Dec. 20)

The Witcher (Dec. 20)

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Dec. 24)

Como caído del cielo (Dec. 24)

Crash Landing on You (Dec. 24)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Dec. 24)

Lost in Space Season 2 (Dec. 24)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 (Dec. 24)

The App (Dec. 26)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Dec. 26)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Dec. 26)

You Season 2 (Dec. 26)

The Gift (Dec. 27)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Dec. 27)

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Dec. 28)

Alexa & Katie Season 3 (Dec. 30)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Dec. 30)

The Degenerates Season 2 (Dec. 31)

The Neighbor (Dec. 31)

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Dec. 31)

HBO

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. Miramax

Must Watch

Hoop Dreams

Good Watch

The Abyss

Being Julia

Bridesmaids Extended Version

Buena Vista Social Club

Cedar Rapids

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Empire of the Sun

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

American Woman (Dec. 4)

Long Shot (Dec. 7)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (Dec. 11)

Her Smell (Dec. 30)

Family Watch

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Dec. 28)

Nostalgia Watch

The Beverly Hillbillies

What About Bob?

If You’re Bored

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Extended Version

Can You Keep A Secret?

Closer

Grandma’s Boy

Heaven & Earth

Jersey Girl

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Primeval

Sucker Punch

The Ringer

Unfriended

Unfriended: Dark Web (Alternate Version)

Unknown

Van Helsing

The Woman in Red

Hellboy (2019) (Dec. 14)

The Sun Is Also a Star (Dec. 21)

HBO Original Programming

24/7 Kelly Slater (Dec. 3)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 (Dec. 6)

Dan Soder: Son of A Gary (Dec. 7)

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching (Dec. 10)

Mel Brooks Unwrapped (Dec. 13)

HBO First Look: 1917 (Dec. 13)

Well Groomed (Dec. 17)

Finding The Way Home (Dec. 18)

Season Premieres

Umbre Seasons 1 and 2 (Dec. 2)

Estrenos

Esta Es Tu Cuba (AKA This Is Your Cuba) (Dec. 1)

Yuli (Dec. 6)

En Tu Piel (AKA 7:20 Once A Week) (Dec. 13)

Entre Nos: About Last Night (Dec. 13)

Coyote Lake (Dec. 20)

El Baile de la Gacela (AKA The Gazelle’s Dance) (Dec. 27)

Almost Famous DreamWorks Pictures

Good Watch

A Better Life

Almost Famous

The Aviator

Havana Motor Club

Out of Time

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Dec. 5)

Light of My Life (Dec. 9)

Fast Color (Dec. 11)

Man on the Moon (Dec. 31)

Good Enough Watch

Bumblebee (Dec. 13)

Nostalgia Watch

Footloose

Some Kind of Wonderful

Superintelligent Ant Watch

Phase IV

If You’re Bored

Bug

Hancock

In Secret

The Spirit

The Winning Season

My Boss’ Daughter (Dec. 3)

The Kid (2019) (Dec. 18)

The Wedding Year (Dec. 20)

The Kill Team (Dec. 21)

Night Hunter (Dec. 25)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Dec. 30)

What Men Want (Dec. 30)

Wonder Park (Dec. 30)

Problematic Watch

Hamlet (1990)

Amazon Originals

LOL: Last One Laughing Season 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 (Dec. 6)

Clifford Season 1A (Dec. 6)

Inside Edge Season 2 (Dec. 6)

The Expanse Season 4 (Dec. 13)

The Aeronauts (Dec. 20)

Kill Bill: Volume 1. Miramax

Must Watch

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Good Watch

28 Weeks Later

Almost Famous

The Aviator

A Better Life

Downhill Racer

Havana Motor Club

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Legend of the Drunken Master

Nobody’s Fool

Out of Time

The Pawnbroker

Secretary

Some Kind of Wonderful

Wall Street

This One’s For the Ladies (Dec. 2)

Fast Color (Dec. 11)

Blackfish (Dec. 12)

Depraved (Dec. 13)

American Gangster (Dec. 16)

Wild Rose (Dec. 16)

Cold Case Hammarskjold (Dec. 19)

Loro (Dec. 20)

The Day Shall Come (Dec. 27)

Good Enough Watch

Bumblebee (Dec. 13)

Problematic Watch

Hamlet (1990)

Binge Watch

Gintama Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB)

Younger Season 6 (Dec. 3)

Fruits Basket Season 1 (Dec. 4)

Burden of Truth Complete Season 2 (Dec. 6)

Sherman’s Showcase Complete Season 1 (Dec. 11)

Killing Eve Season 2 (Dec. 18)

Mix Season 1 (Dec. 19)

Black Jesus Season 3 (Dec. 24)

Better Things Season 3 (Dec. 28)

Preacher Season 4 (Dec. 29)

The Orville Season 2 (Dec. 30)

Reality TV Binge Watch

Making It Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 3)

Vanderpump Rules Complete Season 7 (Dec. 3)

Top Chef Complete Season 16 (Dec. 6)

Family Watch

Unikitty Season 2A

Mighty Magisworlds Season 2B (Dec. 17)

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Season 2B (Dec. 30)

Christmas Watch

Prancer

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 Premiere (Dec. 3)

CMA Country Christmas Special (Dec. 4)

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (Dec. 5)

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (Dec. 5)

Superintelligent Ant Watch

Phase IV

Nostalgia Watch

Airheads

Behind Enemy Lines

Footloose (1984)

Road House

Fast and/or Furious Watch

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious (Dec. 16)

If You Want to Watch Brad Pitt Get Hit by Two Cars

Meet Joe Black

If You’re Bored

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

Bug (1975)

Ca$h

Cheri

Escape from Mr.

Lemoncello’s Library

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Heartbreakers

In Secret

Just Married

LOL

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Rags

Set Up

Sorority Row

The Spirit

Splitting Adam

Swindle

Transporter 2

The Winning Season

My Boss’s Daughter (Dec. 3)

Killers Anonymous (Dec. 5)

The Push (Dec. 6)

From Paris with Love (Dec. 8)

The Sounds of Silence (Dec. 13)

The Kid (2019) (Dec. 18)

Pawn Sacrifice (Dec. 23)

Anesthesia (Dec. 30)

Running with the Devil (Dec. 30)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Dec. 30)

What Men Want (2019) (Dec. 30)

Wonder Park (Dec. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work Episode Premiere (Dec. 6)

Reprisal Complete Season 1 Premiere (Dec. 6)

Marvel’s Runaways Complete Season 3 Premiere (Dec. 13)

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss Episode Premiere (Dec. 27)

Season Premieres

The Moody’s Series Premiere (Dec. 5)

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Series Premiere (Dec. 11)

The Great American Baking Show Season 5 Premiere (Dec. 13)

Flirty Dancing Series Premiere (Dec. 30)

Special Programming

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special Special (Dec. 4)

Miss Universe 2019 Special (Dec. 9)

Holidays with the Houghs Special (Dec. 17)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times Special (Dec. 18)

Miss America Pageant Special (Dec. 20)