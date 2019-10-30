Andrew Garfield to Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick …Boom! Movie

Andrew Garfield has been cast as the lead in the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film, like the stage musical, will follow Jon, an aspiring composer living in New York City who is based on Larson himself. Larson originally conceived of and performed Tick, Tick…Boom! as a one-man show, but after his death and the success of Rent it was reimagined with three actors instead. Miranda played Jon in a short-lived revival in 2014 alongside Leslie Odom Jr. and Karen Olivo (both of whom went on to star in productions of Hamilton).
The movie adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!, which was announced last year, is being penned by Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson. He told Playbill that he and Miranda looked to Larson’s original one-man show for inspiration and that the movie will dig deeper than the source material. “It’s a little bit more about the person of Jon, and his life—what it was when it started,” he said. The two have reportedly consulted with Larson’s friends and family to glean more details about his life.
Tick, Tick…Boom! will mark Miranda’s debut as a film director. There’s no timeline for the movie yet, but it could be a while, given the spate of other projects he has going on: He’s starring in the upcoming HBO series His Dark Materials, writing music for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid and Sony Animation’s Vivo, and producing the movie version of his first major hit, In the Heights.
