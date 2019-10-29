Werner Herzog Says “Parsec” Funny in New Trailer for The Mandalorian

A new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show The Mandalorian, which debuts on Nov. 12, features additional footage and an extended monologue delivered by none other than Werner Herzog. “Bounty hunting is a complicated profession,” he observes to Pedro Pascal’s behelmeted protagonist. “They said you were coming. They said you were the best in the parsec.”

Wait, they did? That’s kind of a weird thing for them to say. In the original movie, Han Solo claims that his ship “made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs,” strongly implying that a parsec is a unit of time. Solo then went to great lengths to clarify that Han took a shortcut through an established route, confirming that a parsec is in fact a unit of distance, but it’s still jarring to hear someone refer to a region of space as the parsec. Why not “the best in the system” or “the best in the Outer Rim”?

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Maybe the boast about Pascal’s character’s prowess was garbled in the translation from Huttese. Maybe there’s literally a better bounty hunter living exactly one parsec away and Herzog is a stickler for accuracy. Maybe we should just be grateful that we live in a time where we get to hear Werner Herzog say “parsec” at all. Your move, other streaming services.