Taylor Swift Strips Down Lover at Her Tiny Desk Concert

Taylor Swift settled into a spot behind All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen’s desk on Friday, at NPR’s Washington offices, describing the goals for her set in the Tiny Desk Concert series as “an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them.”

Speaking to the select audience of NPR employees, their friends and family, and—quite noticeably—a lot of their middle school–aged daughters and/or nieces, Swift said that she “wrote everything on one instrument first” for Lover, her new album released this past August. Swift performed alternately on acoustic guitar and piano three pared-down pieces from the album, including the title track, “The Man,” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” with a piano-accompanied rendition of the fan favorite “All Too Well” off her 2012 album Red as her finale.

The set, which you can watch above, is probably the last time to see Swift in this intimate a setting for a while—she plays the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and has only a bicoastal star-studded music festival called Lover Fest scheduled in the U.S. for 2020.