Game of Thrones Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Won’t Be Making a Star Wars Trilogy After All

They’re headed to a streaming service far, far away from Star Wars. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators and showrunners of HBO’s Game of Thrones, will no longer be making a trilogy of Star Wars films, Deadline reports.

The aborted films, announced with great fanfare in February of 2018, were to have begun hitting screens in 2022. In the interim two things happened: Game of Thrones’ disappointing final season made a Benioff and Weiss Star Wars trilogy a slightly less appealing prospect, and in August of this year, the duo signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix. “There are only so many hours in a day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” they told Deadline in a statement.

There’s no need for fans to launch a rebellion, however: Benioff and Weiss’ departure won’t slow down the torrent of Star Wars content any more than Colin Trevorrow’s departure or Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s departure or Josh Trank’s departure or, hell, George Lucas’ departure. We’re two weeks and a day away from the Nov. 12 release of The Mandalorian, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker close behind; other as-yet-uncancelled Star Wars projects include a standalone trilogy from Rian Johnson, whatever Marvel’s Kevin Feige has cooking, and the Obi-Wan TV series starring Ewan McGregor. Still, the loss of three upcoming Star Wars films may have implications for the national Star Wars supply in the early 2020s unless Disney takes immediate action to shore up their Star Wars reserves. That’s right: It may finally be time for a trilogy of films about Chewbacca’s son, Lumpy.