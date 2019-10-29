Naomi Watts’ Game of Thrones Prequel Is Deader Than Ned Stark

Better luck next time. HBO

The Game of Thrones prequel that would have starred Naomi Watts has been pronounced dead at HBO. Deadline reported and Variety confirmed that the series, which was created by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman, was not going forward, according to an email from Goldman to the show’s cast and crew. The untitled series, whose cast also included Miranda Richardson, Joshua Whitehouse, and Marquis Rodriguez, would have been set thousands of years before Game of Thrones, in the period known to Martin aficionados as the Age of Heroes.*

Of the five proposed Thrones spinoffs, three are still active at HBO, and they were joined last month by word of another series, set a mere 300 years in the past and focused on the history of the Targaryen clan. That show, written by Martin and Ryan Condal, will reportedly be shooting its own pilot in the near future. A franchise that is dead may never die.