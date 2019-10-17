My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Other Studio Ghibli Movies Will Finally Be Available to Stream

Studio Ghibli’s films, which are not even available for purchase on digital platforms, are coming to streaming in 2020, giving you one less incentive to hold onto that DVD player. My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and other beloved Hayao Miyazaki movies will make their streaming debut on HBO Max when it launches in the spring.
That news might come as a surprise to those who associate Studio Ghibli with Disney, which has a new streaming service of its own launching soon. But the distribution rights to many of the studio’s movies in the U.S. actually belong to GKIDS, which picked up the theatrical rights to many of the titles in 2011 and the home media rights in 2017.
The entire collection is now expected to stream on HBO Max, with the following available as soon as it launches:
• Castle in the Sky
• The Cat Returns
• From Up on Poppy Hill
• Howl’s Moving Castle
• Kiki’s Delivery Service
• My Neighbor Totoro
• My Neighbors the Yamadas
• Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
• Ocean Waves
• Only Yesterday
• Pom Poko
• Ponyo
• Porco Rosso
• Princess Mononoke
• The Secret World of Arrietty
• Spirited Away
• The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
• Tales From Earthsea
• When Marnie Was There
• Whisper of the Heart
The Wind Rises will become available in the fall.
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus