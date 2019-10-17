My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Other Studio Ghibli Movies Will Finally Be Available to Stream

My Neighbor Totoro. Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli’s films, which are not even available for purchase on digital platforms, are coming to streaming in 2020, giving you one less incentive to hold onto that DVD player. My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and other beloved Hayao Miyazaki movies will make their streaming debut on HBO Max when it launches in the spring.

That news might come as a surprise to those who associate Studio Ghibli with Disney, which has a new streaming service of its own launching soon. But the distribution rights to many of the studio’s movies in the U.S. actually belong to GKIDS, which picked up the theatrical rights to many of the titles in 2011 and the home media rights in 2017.

✨Major news, #StudioGhibli fans! ✨



Studio Ghibli films will be available for US streaming on HBO Max for the first time ever! 🎉



Coming soon in Spring 2020. pic.twitter.com/gMh5ggUals — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) October 17, 2019

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The entire collection is now expected to stream on HBO Max, with the following available as soon as it launches:

• Castle in the Sky

• The Cat Returns

• From Up on Poppy Hill

• Howl’s Moving Castle

• Kiki’s Delivery Service

• My Neighbor Totoro

• My Neighbors the Yamadas

• Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

• Ocean Waves

• Only Yesterday

• Pom Poko

• Ponyo

• Porco Rosso

• Princess Mononoke

• The Secret World of Arrietty

• Spirited Away

• The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

• Tales From Earthsea

• When Marnie Was There

• Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises will become available in the fall.