The Los Angeles Chargers are Trapped in Hell and the Gods Are Laughing at Them

Sisyphus, I mean Austin Ekeler, trying to push that goal stanchion uphill at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Silas Walker/Getty Images

Football believes in reincarnation. Officials reverse calls, time gets added to the clock, and downs are repeated. In theory, this could result in a ceaselessly blooming garden of possibility and hope. In reality, the Los Angeles Chargers locked themselves inside this spiritual greenhouse and choked on all the flowers. That’s what happened on Sunday, when the Chargers had two separate touchdowns overruled in the final minute of their 23–20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Getting two potential game-winning touchdowns scrubbed off the scoreboard is bad enough, but the Chargers’ capitulation was an especially cruel combination of bad luck and ruthless self-sabotage. This play-by-play of their final attempts to punch the ball into the end zone reads like a Sartre play. Hell isn’t other people, Philip Rivers. Hell is your own teammates.

For simplicity’s sake, here is what the final 45 seconds of game action consisted of:

—Overturned touchdown.

—False start penalty at the 1-yard line.

—Defensive pass interference that returned the Chargers to the 1-yard line.

—Another overturned touchdown.

—Running back fumbles on the goal line, Tennessee recovers.

Game over.

"I don't want them to gain another yard... If they cross the line of scrimmage, I'm going to take every last one of you out. You make sure they remember the night they played the #Titans." pic.twitter.com/o4Pb5CBpAQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 21, 2019

There is no finer chronicle of this cursed glitch of a game than the Chargers’ official Twitter account.

sedlifjnsdnfjkds 😶



overturned. 2nd and 1. LET'S GO. https://t.co/L8NFy8Vd4Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 20, 2019

One can only assume they are drowning their sorrows at the nearest P.F. Chang’s.

While that final sequence used up only 45 seconds of game clock, roughly 17 minutes transpired in real time between the first overturned touchdown and the final whistle. The Chargers prat-falled into a black hole and fumbled through the space-time continuum. They are like Marty McFly if Marty McFly opted for incest instead of reuniting his parents at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance.

Tight end Hunter Henry is still wondering how he quantum-leaped into this bizarre existence.

Hunter Henry: "On the field, we won it twice. We scored twice with 20 seconds left in the game and they called touchdown on the field. I looked at the sideline a few times like, 'That's the game.' To have that happen toward the end is one of the craziest games I've ever been in." — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 21, 2019

The Chargers have spent their entire season sealed in a hermetically sealed prism of futility. They were in stasis when star running back Melvin Gordon held out for the first four games due to a contract dispute, but his return hasn’t exactly pulled them from the abyss.

Melvin Gordon came in:

- False start

- Pass interference call

- Stuff on first down, near-fumble

- Stuff on second down, fumble https://t.co/5tU4tt1Jhf — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 20, 2019

Los Angeles’ record is 2–5 after Sunday’s loss. Every game is an away game because their “home” stadium is routinely filled with opposing teams’ fans. Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp said someone “should be fired” after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ unofficial anthem was played over the Dignity Health Sports Park PA system during last week’s loss. I can’t stop calling them the “San Diego Chargers.” That may be a smaller issue, but let’s add it to the list.

Keenan Allen provided a succinct evaluation of the Chargers’ season after last week’s loss to the Steelers.

Shit was sad before Sunday’s Matryoshka doll of overturned touchdowns and goal-line shenanigans. Now, the Chargers are trapped inside a hall of mirrors filled with sad shit and there’s frowning poop everywhere they turn. Shit is profoundly sad, my friend, and apparently the universe doesn’t want it to end.