Jane Fonda Accepted a BAFTA Britannia Award While Being Arrested at a Climate Protest

BAFTA Los Angeles held its annual Britannia Awards dinner on Friday night, where artists including Norman Lear, Steve Coogan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jordan Peele accepted awards from the Los Angeles branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. But one of the honorees was unable to attend the ceremony, because she was busy getting arrested at a Fire Drill Fridays protest in Washington, D.C. instead. Here’s actress and longtime activist Jane Fonda, giving an instantly legendary acceptance speech for the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

Folks, @Janefonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award WHILE BEING ARRESTED. #Britannias pic.twitter.com/LDbZKTZWrs — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) October 26, 2019

The Britannia Awards are black tie—and no “creative black tie” please, we’re British—but Fonda’s decision to stretch the dress code to “zip tie” marks a new chapter in a long lifetime of activism that stretches back to the Vietnam War. Fonda also sent a pre-taped video message explaining why she was not attending the ceremony:

It’s rare for people to get arrested during awards shows—they didn’t even arrest the Soy Bomb guy—and even rarer for an award winner, if you don’t count police stings. But Fonda is not the only actor who’s been arrested at Fire Drill Friday protests recently: Sam Waterson and Ted Danson have joined her, and Fonda’s acceptance speech will surely draw more people to the cause. The Oscars are locked in at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood until 2033, but the Academy should start planning for remote segments at the Capitol Police headquarters now.