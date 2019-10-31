To hear “Hot Topic” and see our annotated lyrics, click above.

“Hot Topic” is a song of joy that comes from a place of frustration. “It was 1999 and the Riot Grrrl movement was kind of over, or it had imploded,” Kathleen Hanna says. The former Bikini Kill frontwoman had formed the feminist queer electropunk band Le Tigre, and she was determined to make a song to counteract how depressed she and her bandmates were about the tenor of the times. “Look,” she remembers the band deciding, “to get us out of this funk we need to celebrate all of the people who do inspire us.”

The result was the dance music of our Gen X, feminist dreams.

Founded by Hanna, writer/musician Johanna Fateman, and artist Sadie Benning, Le Tigre released its self-titled first album 20 years ago this month. For twentysomething feminists in 1999, no song captured the inspirational jolt we needed quite like “Hot Topic,” Le Tigre’s exuberant tribute to feminist and queer champions of the ‘90s and earlier. Part singalong, part encyclopedia, and catchy as hell—sans profanity and feminist references, it fit perfectly in a Kohl’s commercial for kids’ clothing—it’s both a bouncy dance number and a who’s who of end-of-century queer feminist thought, captured in three minutes and 45 seconds.

“Hot Topic” was the perfect way to close out a decade that had seen the feminist ire that had once animated Riot Grrrl defanged and repackaged into more palatable “girl power” pop music. “A lot of the things that had happened [in Riot Grrrl] were kind of like a lot of what’s happening now,” Hanna says. “You know, there’s effective call-out culture where productive dialogues begin, and then there’s really ineffective call-out culture where it’s just about winning a contest,” she says. “In Riot Grrrl, it was very much white middle class women trying to prove that they were less racist or less classist than someone else. And so it kind of became this, like, downwardly mobile beauty pageant in reverse.”

Inspired by Althea & Donna’s 1977 “Uptown Top Ranking” and Stevie Wonder’s 1976 “Black Man,” “Hot Topic” was a conscious response. “With both its somewhat goofy groove and very earnest lyrics,” Johanna Fateman recalls, the song declares “that affirmation, admiration, and celebration are emotional registers available to feminist punk.” The lyrics were a collaborative effort between Hanna, Fateman, and Benning: “We just all made lists and then we figured out what rhymed and put those people in,” Hanna says. This slightly haphazard approach resulted in a song that is both an essential and idiosyncratic list of feminist people and personalities, centered in New York City and Olympia, Washington, but including a North Carolina novelist, a Canadian cartoonist, and a Japanese artist.

But making any list of this sort carries some risks. “There was this fear like, oh, we’re gonna get attacked because we didn’t mention someone or we did mention someone,” Hanna says. “To me, that was a really important moment for the band. To say, ‘OK, so maybe people will come after us for not mentioning this person or whatever. But it’s just a fucking song. And it’s just a fucking snapshot. It doesn’t have to be perfect.’ ”

Fateman echoes that sentiment: “Ultimately, as we are against canon building, and the list is arbitrary in some ways due to it its inherent state of incompletion, to me it represents our spirit of experimentation and excitement at the time,” she says.

“Hot Topic” performed a neat feat by democratizing a lot of feminist knowledge: The song name-checked people many of us only learned about in our college women’s studies courses or in the pages of Bitch or Bust magazines. (Don’t forget that in 1999, we were still accessing the internet via dial-up and Wikipedia was two years away from being launched.)

“From the beginning people told us they looked up all the people we list,” Fateman says. “I’ve heard from art critics, curators, and collectors that they learned of artists from the songs; I’ve seen people discuss on Twitter how ‘Hot Topic’ was their gateway drug into Leslie Feinberg or Yoko Ono or Vaginal Davis. I’ve heard it’s the reason someone became a poet, a sculptor, started to make video art.” Some fans have gone even further: In the early 2000s, Canadian artist Kirsten McCrea painted portraits of every single person named in “Hot Topic.” (Those paintings illustrate our annotated lyrics, above.)

The song also afforded the band the opportunity to meet some of the feminist heroes they shouted out. Hanna was once on a panel with Carolee Schneemann, and the first thing the trailblazing feminist artist said to Hanna was, “It’s SHNAY-man, not SHNEE-man.” “She chastised me for pronouncing her name wrong,” says Hanna, “And I was like, Oh no, SHNAY-man’s mad at me. And then she asked for an autograph! And I was like, I can’t believe Carolee Schneemann is asking me for an autograph.”

Le Tigre in 2004. From left to right: Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson. Thos Robinson/Getty Images

SHNEE-mans and all, “Hot Topic” is an impeccable artifact of ’90s third-wave feminism, deeply personal and rich with intersectional aspiration. As a feminist in my 40s, I can see the generational fault lines around “Hot Topic.” Many of the artists referenced were trailblazers in decades past and their achievements were—and still are—radical. Yet, much of their work was grounded in white feminism, along with essentialist ideas of gender and identity that feel out of step with the trans-inclusive and gender nonconforming emphasis of younger feminists. To take just one example: Le Tigre and several of the musicians referenced in the song played the now-defunct Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival in the late ’90s and 2000s, and were caught up, to varying degrees, in the decadeslong, painful controversy around the festival’s trans-exclusionary booking policy, which indisputably contributed to its declining relevance among younger people.

Two decades after it was released, “Hot Topic” continues to resonate with its call to celebrate the people who have done, and who are doing, the work. (When I asked Fateman whom she would include if she were to write a new “Hot Topic” today, she sent me a list of more than 70 people that ranged from Stacey Abrams and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Nobel Prize–winning Austrian writer Elfriede Jelinek. If Hanna were writing it today, she’d include a lot more comedians in it. “Feminist comedy is the new punk rock,” she says.) And—because it’s such an artifact of its time—“Hot Topic” is a perfect primer for twentysomething and younger feminists seeking out inspiration from feminists of my generation and those who inspired us. To celebrate two decades of “Hot Topic,” here’s an annotated guide to every person name-dropped in the song, a pre-Wikipedia compendium of ‘90s feminist knowledge transmitted to you via blazingly fast 5G.

Hot topic is the way that we rhyme

Hot topic is the way that we rhyme

One step behind the drum style

One step behind the drum style

Carol Rama and Eleanor Antin

Yoko Ono and Carolee Schneemann

You’re getting old, that’s what they’ll say, but

Don’t give a damn I’m listening anyway

Stop, don’t you stop

I can’t live if you stop

Don’t you stop

Gretchen Phillips and Cibo Matto

Leslie Feinberg and Faith Ringgold

Mr. Lady, Laura Cottingham

Mab Segrest and the Butchies, man

Don’t stop

Don’t you stop

We won’t stop

Don’t you stop

So many rules and so much opinion

So much shit to give in, give in to

So many rules and so much opinion

So much bullshit but we won’t give in

Stop, we won’t stop

Don’t you stop

I can’t live if you stop

Tammy Rae Carland and Sleater-Kinney

Vivienne Dick and Lorraine O’Grady

Gayatri Spivak and Angela Davis

Laurie Weeks and Dorothy Allison

Stop, don’t you stop

Please don’t stop

We won’t stop

[Spoken]

Gertrude Stein! Marlon Riggs! Billie Jean King! Ut! DJ Kuttin Kandi! David Wojnarowicz! Melissa York! Nina Simone! Ann Peebles! Tami Hart! The Slits! Hanin Elias! Hazel Dickens! Cathy Sisler! Shirley Muldowney! Urvashi Vaid! Valie Export! Cathy Opie! James Baldwin! Diane DiMassa! Aretha Franklin! Joan Jett! Mia X! Krystal Wakem! Kara Walker! Justin Bond! Bridget Irish! Juliana Lueking! Cecilia Dougherty! Woo, Ariel Schrag! The Need! Vaginal Creme Davis! Alice Gerrard! Billy Tipton! Julie Doucet! Yayoi Kusama! Eileen Myles!

Oh no, no, no don’t stop

Carol Rama An Italian artist born in 1918 whose first exhibition in 1945 was declared obscene by the Italian police and shut down before it even opened. Despite the fact that she had no formal training, Rama’s work was consistently at the vanguard in its exploration of the body, sexuality, desire, and madness throughout the eight decades of her career. Underappreciated by the contemporary art world for almost her entire life, Rama continued to work until her death in 2015 at the age of 97. She has since been the subject of belated retrospectives in the U.S. and Europe, including a 2017 exhibition at the New Museum in New York. Recommended Work: It’s still difficult to find good selections of Rama’s work online, but this video offers a good survey. ⬆ Eleanor Antin A performance, installation, and video artist. Her landmark 1972 installation work CARVING: A Traditional Sculpture is a series of 148 photographs of Antin’s naked body, documenting the 10 pounds she lost over 37 days of dieting. She revisited this work in 2017 at the age of 82 with CARVING: 45 Years Later. Recommended Work: Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow is a recent exhibition that pairs both works in the CARVING series. ⬆

Mr. Lady An independent feminist and queer record label and video art distributor co-founded in 1996 by Tammy Rae Carland and musician Kaia Wilson of queercore bands Team Dresch and the Butchies. Le Tigre released their first two albums on Mr. Lady. The label was active until 2004. Recommended Work: The 2001 Mr. Lady compilation album Calling All Kings & Queens, which includes Le Tigre and a number of other artists shouted out in “Hot Topic”: Sleater-Kinney, the Butchies, Justin Vivian Bond’s Kiki and Herb, Gretchen Phillips, and Vaginal Davis’ PME. ⬆ Laura Cottingham An artist and art critic whose 1998 video essay Not for Sale: Feminism and Art in the USA during the 1970s, featuring archival footage, artist interviews, and music by Yoko Ono, was a much-needed exploration of feminist art during a time when exhibitions on the subject were still few and far between. Recommended Work: The Anita Pallenberg Story, a 2000 collaboration with filmmaker Leslie Singer, which explores sexual politics, rock ’n’ roll, and the art world through the figures of the Rolling Stones and Pallenberg, a model-actress often thought of as the band’s “muse.” ⬆

Gayatri Spivak The academic heavyweight of “Hot Topic.” She translated Jacques Derrida’s Of Grammatology into English in 1976, making a name for herself as a scholar of deconstruction, a school of philosophy and method of literary critique that exposes the instability of meaning. Her greatest contribution, though, has been to help define (as well as question) postcolonialism, the interdisciplinary study of European colonialism’s impact and cultural legacy. Her landmark 1985 essay “Can the Subaltern Speak?” emphasizes that since speaking is a transactional relationship between speaker and listener, those who are “subaltern”—who are truly written out of capitalist structures—cannot be heard. Recommended Work: Interviews with Spivak are no less dazzling than her writing, but they’re far more accessible. This is a good read about her career and work. ⬆ Angela Davis Davis has never stopped being a controversial figure, but she’s also never stopped being a pivotal activist, scholar, and speaker about social change. She was known for her activism and brief affiliation with the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. She was arrested in 1970 in connection with the killing of a prison guard, spurring a national movement to free her (including the John Lennon/Yoko Ono song “Angela”) before her acquittal in 1972. Davis’ books Women, Race, & Class (1981) and Women, Culture, & Politics (1989) were prominent on the shelves of many college women’s studies centers in the 1990s. In 1997, she co-founded Critical Resistance, a formative organization in the fight against mass incarceration. Recommended Work: Davis’ speech at the 2017 Women’s March is an excellent snapshot of why she’s been such a powerful voice in social change for decades. ⬆

Billie Jean King A former world No. 1 tennis player, a champion for equal pay in sports, and an advocate for LGBTQ rights. She won 12 Grand Slam singles titles in the 1960s and 1970s but is just as famous for winning the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” against Bobby Riggs. Recommended Work: Watch Billie Jean King talk about that famous match, her fight for equal pay, and how she explains to Boomers that millennials are actually awesome. ⬆ Ut An all-women experimental noise rock band, formed in New York in 1978 and active until 1990. The members of Ut—Nina Canal, Jacqui Ham, and Sally Young—were known for swapping out instruments and vocals and constructing their songs through improvisation. Although they were critically lauded and played with bands like the Fall and the Birthday Party, Ut was never as well-known as they should have been. After a brief tour in 2010, Ut reunited again this year to perform a series of shows to support the reissue of their back catalog. Recommended Work: “Bedouin” from their 1985 EP Confidential. ⬆

Shirley Muldowney Also known as “Cha Cha Muldowney,” she overcame fierce opposition from the National Hot Rod Association to become the first woman granted a license to race in Top Fuel, the fastest sanctioned class of drag racing, in 1973. She went on to win three championships during her career, helping to pave the way for women in auto racing. She was played by Bonnie Bedelia (whom Muldowney called “a snot”) in the 1983 movie Heart Like a Wheel. Muldowney, along with Billie Jean King, is name-checked in another tribute song to women: lesbian folksinger Phranc’s charmingly sincere 1985 “Amazons,” a paean to female athletes. Recommended Work: Watch Muldowney win one Top Fuel showdown after another in this NHRA highlights reel. ⬆ Urvashi Vaid An attorney and activist, Vaid was a prominent champion of gay rights in the 1990s. She was the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force from 1989 to 1992, and in 1995 she published the book Virtual Equality: The Mainstreaming of Gay and Lesbian Liberation, in which she argued that the goal for the movement should be liberation through transformations in social institutions rather than just acceptance through those institutions as they are. Recommended Work: Vaid’s 2012 collection of essays and speeches Irresistible Revolution: Confronting Race, Class and the Assumptions of LGBT Politics updated her call for social justice reforms. ⬆

Aretha Franklin The Queen of Soul. She died in 2018. Recommended work: All of it, but start by watching Amazing Grace. ⬆ Joan Jett An icon for women in rock, from her teenage days with the Runaways and throughout her decadeslong career fronting Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. More than just an inspiration to Riot Grrrl, Jett was often an advocate for women in the movement; indeed, she produced the 7” single version of Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” and contributed guitar and vocals to the track. Recommended Work: Jett cemented her legendary status by releasing two instant-classic albums in 1981: Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ’n’ Roll. ⬆

Mia X Often overlooked in the canon of female rappers of the 1990s, Mia X deserves her due: Her 1993 EP Da Payback, with its raunchy rebuke to male emcees, caught the attention of Master P, and she was the first woman signed to No Limit Records. (Watch her patiently and hilariously explain to a millennial radio host the ancient technologies of dubbing cassette tapes, sending mail, and hanging posters.) Her LPs Unlady Like (1997) and Mama Drama (1998) are quintessential Southern rap albums. She left No Limit in 1999 but has continued to perform, alongside her career as a chef. Recommended Work: “Imma Shine” and “What’cha Wanna Do” from Mama Drama. ⬆ Krystal Wakem The true enigma of “Hot Topic.” According to Johanna Fateman, Wakem is a member of the Le Tigre “extended family who we included for personal reasons.” Recommended Work: Krystal Wakem does have one contribution to Le Tigre that we know of: She drew the tiger paw on the band’s 2001 album Feminist Sweepstakes. ⬆

Bridget Irish A video and performance artist who has played in several punk bands in the Northwest and contributed to the first Lady Fest music and arts festival. In 2001, she toured with the punk performance art cabaret show Dr. Frockrocket’s Vivifying (Re-Animatronic) Menagerie and Medicine Show, which also included musicians Rachel Carns from the Need and Jody Bleyle from the bands Hazel and Team Dresch. Recommended Work: She contributed to the 1995 Free to Fight double album and book promoting women’s self-defense. ⬆ Juliana Lueking A performer who became notable in the D.C. spoken-word scene in the 1990s. (That might sound like something to scoff at now, but spoken word was crucial in the 1990s, and D.C.

was the epicenter for spoken word and poetry slams at that time.) She’s Good People, her first spoken word EP for Kill Rock Stars—the influential indie label actually put out spoken word records before moving on to music—was partially recorded at the Riot Grrrl Convention held in D.C. in 1992 and features a wild range of stories, from women riding out to the desert together to helping a friend take out her tampon. Recommended Work: It’s virtually impossible to find Lueking’s spoken word performances online, but this archived interview from 1995 provides some insight into her work. ⬆

Cecilia Dougherty A film and performance artist who explored queer identity in the late 1980s and 1990s through experimental film. Her short films Joe-Joe (1993) and Coal Miner’s Granddaughter (1991) were part of the indie film movement to shoot on Fisher-Price Pixelvision cameras. (Other prominent Pixelvision filmmakers included Le Tigre’s Sadie Benning as well as directors Michael Almereyda and Richard Linklater.) Recommended Work: Her 1989 film Grapefruit is an all-lesbian retelling of the John and Yoko story (featuring a young Susie Bright—pioneering feminist sex writer—playing John Lennon). ⬆ Ariel Schrag A writer and cartoonist who was name-dropped on “Hot Topic”—preceded by a joyous “Woo!”—while she was still in high school. She created her autobiographical comics Awkward, Definition, Potential (which was nominated for an Eisner Award), and Likewise between 1997 and 2000.

Schrag went on to write for The L Word and wrote the controversial 2014 novel Adam and the screenplay for the recent film adaptation. Recommended Work: Her autobiographical high school comics make for a compelling chronicle of growing up queer as well as her development as an artist. ⬆

Alice Gerrard The other half of the pioneering bluegrass duo with Hazel Dickens. Gerrard has had a long career of recording and performing traditional music. Recommended Work: “Follow the Music” from her 2014 album of the same name. ⬆ Billy Tipton A jazz musician and bandleader who presented as a man throughout his adult life. His death in 1989 made headlines when it was discovered that his gender identity was different from his assigned sex at birth. Tipton did not leave behind any documentation about his identity or choices, and his death touched off an often cringe-inducing and transphobic national conversation about gender identity. In recent years, Tipton has largely been understood to have been transgender and has even been embraced by many as a trans pioneer. Recommended Work: Tipton is more notable for being a figure at the crossroads of our shifting understanding of gender identity than for his artistic output. “Imagining Billy Tipton,” a recent episode of the Lost Notes podcast, reexamines the many narratives constructed about his life. ⬆

Julie Doucet A Canadian artist who made waves—and made way for women—in the predominantly male-dominated underground comics scene in the late 1980s and 1990s with her marvelously transgressive, semi-autobiographical comic zine Dirty Plotte. She won the Harvey Award for Best New Talent in 1991. Recommended Work: Dirty Plotte: The Complete Julie Doucet collects the entire series and is a must-read. ⬆ Yayoi Kusama A Japanese sculpture and installation artist who’s been influential in the avant-garde world since she appointed herself “High Priestess of Polka Dots” in the New York art scene of the 1960s. Kusama, who turned 90 this year, has broken records for being the most expensive living female artist in the male-dominated world of art auction sales. Recommended Work: In recent years, Kusama has become one of the most famous artists alive due to her highly Instagrammable “Infinity Mirror Rooms” at museums throughout the world. ⬆

