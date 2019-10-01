Harley Quinn Steps Out of the Joker’s Shadow in the Trailer for Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was widely considered the one bright spot in the otherwise critically reviled Suicide Squad movie three years ago. Now she’s reprising the character in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn as Harley leaves her twisted relationship behind to strike out on her own. “The Joker and I broke up,” she announces in the movie’s first trailer, before indulging in some classic post-breakup behavior: chopping her hair, lip-synching to sad music, doing shots, and raining hellfire on her enemies with her lethal new gal pals.

In this case, those gal pals include two members of the Birds of Prey team—Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)—as well as lesbian detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). (No Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina are the movie’s villains as sadistic crime lord Black Mask and sadistic serial killer Zsasz, respectively. One sadist you won’t find in the trailer is the Joker himself, except for a crude drawing with knives sticking out of it. Though Birds of Prey won’t be released until February 2020, that image will no doubt come in handy over the coming months as critics and fans endlessly debate Todd Phillips’ Joker movie.

