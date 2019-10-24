The Glowing First Reactions to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women Single Out One Character in Particular

Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in Little Women. Columbia Pictures

Despite being only a child at the story’s beginning, Amy March is perhaps the most divisive character in Little Women, either a materialistic manuscript-burner or a misunderstood dreamer, depending on whom you ask. But so far critics are united in how they feel about the character in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of the novel, which screened Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Predictably, there was plenty of praise for star Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, but a surprising amount of adoration was directed at Florence Pugh as the youngest March sister.

The movie’s release on Dec. 25 will cap off a meteoric year for 23-year-old Pugh, who had her first lead role in Fighting With My Family and then starred in Ari Aster’s Midsommar. (If you haven’t already learned how to properly pronounce her name, now’s the time. It’s “pew,” like the Star Wars gun noise, not “pooh” like the hungry bear or the grinning emoji.) Whereas the 1994 adaptation of Little Women saw two actresses, Kirsten Dunst and Samantha Mathis, play Amy at different ages, Pugh flies solo here. And from the sound of it, that choice pays off:

So I've seen Little Women twice now and it's one of my very favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take. Saoirse is a fierce Jo, Chalamet/Dern/Streep esp are great in support, and Florence Pugh is astonishing. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" is an intelligent, honorable piece of filmmaking that pays great respect to a beloved literary tale.



Florence Pugh is outstanding, and doesn't just steal, but snatch every viewer's eyes in each scene she inhabits. #LittleWomenMovie #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/YAUw9iLDZ4 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) October 24, 2019

For my money, the MVP in LITTLE WOMEN is Florence Pugh. Hot off of MIDSOMMAR, Pugh is having a great year, and she’s hilarious and winning as Amy, the character best served by Gerwig’s structural gambits. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

Oh hey, the #LittleWomen embargo has lifted. I love it more than rainbows. It's faithful but not fawning, fierce and funny. Ronan and Chalamet are spot on and Pugh is so good I almost forgive Amy after all these years (I MEAN SHE BURNT THE BOOK! AND STOLE THE TRIP TO EUROPE!). — Hell 'n'O’Hara 🎃 (@HelenLOHara) October 24, 2019

Great Gerwig’s #LittleWomen made the smart call to have the same actress (Florence Pugh) play Amy throughout. When they break up this role to two actresses, it never quite works for me. You lose the consistency and the relationship with the audience. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 24, 2019

Little Women has a very strong last third, great cinematography and a modern interpretation of the novel that shines brightly. I liked her take on it even when it is hard to follow re: flashbacks. Acting good but Flo Pugh and Streep are standouts. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) October 24, 2019

I’m a sucker for female-led costume dramas with Extra Feminism, so Little Women was gonna be in my wheelhouse anyway, but guys.... it’s good. Especially Florence Pugh. #JusticeforAmy — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) October 24, 2019

Other early reactions praised Meryl Streep (obviously) as well as Gerwig’s treatment of the source material. Kyle Buchanan tweeted that the movie’s flashback structure is “Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS,”* while David Sims called it “a genuinely thrilling adaptation that actually wrestles with the book rather than just render it.” But just how much does it incorporate the rest of the Louisa May Alcott expanded universe? We’ll have to wait and see.