They’re Making a New Game of Thrones Prequel!

When you play the game of Game of Thrones prequels, you’re ordered straight to series, or you die. HBO

It’s been a real Red Wedding of a day for Game of Thrones fans: First HBO announced that they would not be proceeding with a previously announced prequel series that was to have starred Naomi Watts. But then, before the blood from the dead series was even dry, the network announced it had ordered a different Game of Thrones prequel straight to series. Break out the mead and throw some soup in the pot!

The new prequel is House of the Dragon, which will delve into the history of House Targaryen, the royal family that produced Daenerys, the liberator-turned-tyrant whose quest for the Iron Throne was one of the original series’ longest plot threads. Some other plot threads included the Targaryen family’s generational struggles with hereditary madness, and the Targaryen family’s love of incestuous marriages (which didn’t help much with the hereditary madness), so there’s a lot of potential here.

The series was co-created by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, who will both serve as showrunners. Sapochnik is the director who handled some of Game of Thrones’ most complicated episodes, from “Hardhome” to “The Long Night.” Condal, co-created USA’s Colony and wrote the screenplays for Rampage and Hercules. Sapochnik, who has an overall deal at HBO and HBO Max, will be directing the pilot and unspecified episodes to come, while Condal will handle the writing. Start calibrating your television now.