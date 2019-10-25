Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber Tease New Cats Song

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber announced Thursday that they have written an original song for the upcoming Cats movie. It’s called “ Please Please Please Oh God Please Give Us an Oscar ” “Beautiful Ghosts” and will be sung in the movie by Francesca Hayward, the ballerina who plays Victoria. This is the first and presumably only original number announced for the movie, which otherwise features established songs from the musical such as “The Rum Tum Tugger” and “Memory.”

“When I first read the screenplay and it seemed the film is seen through Victoria’s eyes, the first thing I said was, we have to have a song for Victoria,” explains Lloyd Webber. He goes on to say that when he played the melody for Swift, she offered to write the lyrics on the spot. Swift will also sing the studio version that plays over the credits, as you can hear in the video above. She also mentions that she studied the source material to mimic the style and language of the original poems that inspired the show. “If you can’t get T.S. Eliot, get T.S.,” she jokes in the clip.

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Swift will play Bombalurina in the film, which hits theaters on Dec. 20 and also stars Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.