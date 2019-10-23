Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in November. (All titles expire Nov. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Groundhog Day
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Boyhood (Nov. 25)
Coco (Nov. 29)
Good Watch
42
The American
As Good as It Gets
The Bank Job (2008)
The Bishop’s Wife
Caddyshack
Gran Torino
Little Women (1994)
Romeo Is Bleeding
Stardust
Mamma Mia! (Nov. 16)
Binge Watch
Last Tango in Halifax Seasons 1–3 (Nov. 2)
Blue Bloods Seasons 1–8 (Nov. 14)
Family Watch
A Dog’s Life
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Nostalgia Watch
Road House
Halloween Watch
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Stitches
The Sixth Sense
If You’re Bored
300
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
The House Bunny
Sex and the City: The Movie
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Taking Lives
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby Season 1
Continuum Seasons 1-4 (Nov. 15)
Nikita Seasons 1-4 (Nov. 22)
The Red Road Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 23)
Life Unexpected Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 30)
