The Breaking Bad movie El Camino is coming to theaters and Netflix in a little over two weeks, and we’ve finally got our first real look at it. The trailer for the movie picks up not long after the series ended, with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) still on the run, and very much wanted in connection with the massacre that Walt engineered to facilitate Jesse’s escape. There’s not much in the way of plot here, but we do see Jesse turning to an old friend for help: his onetime meth-slinging buddy Skinny Pete, as well as the perpetually nonplussed Badger. (Badger!) Not surprisingly, Jesse still looks pretty screwed up, nursing his literal and figurative wounds as he hides from the authorities and tries to clean up the evidence of his past crimes. But if you love watching Aaron Paul soulfully suffer—and if you stuck with Breaking Bad through the end, you probably do—you’re in luck.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie opens in theaters and arrives on Netflix Oct. 11.