Samantha Bee: This Isn’t the Worst Thing Trump Has Done, but It’s Still Pretty Bad

The president is “funneling more money into his pelican jowls” at the expense of the American taxpayer, says Full Frontal host Samantha Bee. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is currently investigating why the Air Force has been stopping at Trump’s ritzy resort in Scotland and refueling at Prestwick Airport when a U.S. Naval base would be cheaper, and that’s just one of several resort-related controversies. Bee also highlights Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at one of Trump’s struggling golf courses in Ireland and the president’s proposal that the next G-7 meeting take place at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Club.

“It sucks that the U.S. government is now just a coupon for the president’s shitty resorts,” said Bee. “Look, I know compared to some of the awful things Trump has done, it can be hard to get worked up about a little golf corruption between friends, but if we let him get away with this, it will only get worse. Next thing we know, Ivanka will get an exclusive contract to redesign the Marines’ uniforms, and nobody wants that.”