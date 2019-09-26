With Robert De Niro as guest, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon debuted a new trailer last night for Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour-long, decades-spanning, $160 million, digitally doctored and visually uncanny, mobbed-up Teamster epic The Irishman.

The film—a sort of baroque capstone to Scorsese’s lifetime making period gangster dramas—is already famous for finally managing to pull De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci into one film for the first time. It’s also slightly infamous for the hotly debatable validity of its source material, Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses, an account of the life of labor union official and alleged Bufalino crime family associate Frank Sheeran (whom De Niro has been itching to play ever since the book was published in 2003). Whether true or false, many of the events depicted in both the book and the film come straight from Sheeran’s first-person recollections, which include his supposedly central roles in mob hits on “Crazy Joe” Gallo and legendary Teamster boss and perennial unsolved murder mystery subject Jimmy Hoffa (whom Pacino plays in the film).

Wednesday night’s new trailer gives audiences a better look at the film’s sprawling supporting cast of meatballs and tough guys: Ray Romano playing Detroit teamster lawyer and Hoffa associate Bill Bufalino, Harvey Keitel as Philadelphia mafia boss Angelo Bruno, and Jesse Plemons as a guy punching a gunman in a courtroom. (More specifically, Plemons plays mob associate and Irishman, but not the titular Irishman of The Irishman, Chuckie O’Brien, who has long been a lead suspect in Hoffa’s disappearance and widely presumed murder.)

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The Irishman premieres this Friday at the 57th New York Film Festival, before a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 1, and a wider release in the U.S. and U.K. on Nov. 8. It will be available on Netflix for digital streaming Nov. 27.