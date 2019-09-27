The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Raging Bull, Boyz n the Hood, and Election are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming in October. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by New Line Cinema, MGM, Columbia Pictures, and Paramount Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy Orange Sky Golden Harvest/Mandarin Motion Pictures/Enlight Pictures/Young Enlight Productions/Universal Studios

Must Watch

Raging Bull (Oct. 31)

Good Watch

Charlie’s Angels

Men in Black II

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Senna

Trainspotting

Walking Out

Men in Black (Oct. 19)

Echo in the Canyon (Oct. 21)

Free Fire (Oct. 21)

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (Oct. 23)

Family Watch

Surf’s Up

The Rugrats Movie

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Karate Kid (Oct. 17)

Binge Watch

Schitt’s Creek Season 5 (Oct. 10)

Tunnel Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Good Burger

K-Binge Watch

Bring It On, Ghost Season 1

Cheese in the Trap Season 1

Chicago Typewriter Season 1

Signal Season 1

Tomorrow with You Season 1

This American Life Completist Watch

Unaccompanied Minors

Halloween Schlock Watch

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

Dark Crimes (Oct. 15)

Sinister 2 (Oct. 16)

Assimilate (Oct. 25)

Revenge of Pontianak (Oct. 24)

If You’re Bored

93 days

Blow

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Crash (2004)

Exit Wounds

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

Lagos Real Fake Life

Moms at War

No Reservations (2007)

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday (2018)

Sin City

Supergirl

Superman Returns

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Troy

The Water Diviner (Oct. 7)

After (Oct. 9)

A Tale of Love and Darkness (Oct. 25)

Shine On with Reese Season 1 (Oct. 28)

Netflix Programming

Carmen Sandiego Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

Living Undocumented (Oct. 2)

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Oct. 2)

Rotten Season 2 (Oct. 2)

Seis Manos (Oct. 3)

Big Mouth Season 3 (Oct. 4)

Creeped Out Season 2 (Oct. 4)

In the Tall Grass (Oct. 4)

Peaky Blinders Season 5 (Oct. 4)

Raising Dion (Oct. 4)

Super Monsters Season 3 (Oct. 4)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Oct. 4)

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Oct. 5)

Match! Tennis Juniors (Oct. 7)

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Oct. 8)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Oct. 8)

Rhythm + Flow (Oct. 9)

Ultramarine Magmell (Oct. 10)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Oct. 11)

The Forest of Love (Oct. 11)

Fractured (Oct. 11)

Haunted Season 2 (Oct. 11)

Insatiable Season 2 (Oct. 11)

La influencia (Oct. 11)

Plan Coeur Season 2 (Oct. 11)

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Oct. 11)

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 2 (Oct. 11)

Banlieusards (Oct. 12)

Ghosts of Sugar Land (Oct. 16)

THE UNLISTED (Oct. 17)

The Yard (Avlu) (Oct. 18)

Baby Season 2 (Oct. 18)

Eli (Oct. 18)

Interior Design Masters (Oct. 18)

The House of Flowers Season 2 (Oct. 18)

The Laundromat (Oct. 18)

Living with Yourself (Oct. 18)

MeatEater Season 8 (Oct. 18)

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Oct. 18)

Seventeen (Oct. 18)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Oct. 18)

Tell Me Who I Am (Oct. 18)

Toon Seasons 1-2 (Oct. 18)

Unnatural Selection (Oct. 18)

Upstarts (Oct. 18)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Oct. 22)

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Oct. 23)

Dancing with the Birds (Oct. 23)

Daybreak (Oct. 24)

Brigada Costa del Sol (Oct. 25)

Brotherhood (Oct. 25)

Dolemite Is My Name (Oct. 25)

Greenhouse Academy Season 3 (Oct. 25)

The Kominsky Method Season 2 (Oct. 25)

Monzon (Oct. 25)

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (Oct. 25)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Oct. 25)

Prank Encounters (Oct. 25)

Rattlesnake (Oct. 25)

It Takes a Lunatic (Oct. 25)

A 3 Minute Hug (Oct. 28)

Little Miss Sumo (Oct. 28)

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Oct. 29)

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Oct. 30)

Kengan Ashura: Part ll (Oct. 31)

Nowhere Man (Oct. 31)

HBO

Black Swan Fox Searchlight Pictures

Must Watch

﻿Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Good Watch

A Handful of Dust

Black Swan

Kiss of Death

Open Range

Cold Pursuit (Oct. 5)

Upgrade (Oct. 8)

Spectacular Spectacular Watch

﻿Moulin Rouge!

Family Watch

George of the Jungle

Gulliver’s Travels

Madagascar

Sky High

The Indian in the Cupboard

War of the Worlds (2005)

Nostalgia Watch

The Object of My Affection

Three Fugitives

Halloween Watch

﻿Happy Death Day

﻿The Fourth Kind

Happy Death Day 2U (Oct. 12)

The Conjuring 2 (Oct. 21)

Greta (Oct. 26)

If You’re Bored

﻿Bounce

Green Lantern (Extended Version)

I.Q.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Judge Dredd

Kin

Men of Honor

Season of the Witch

The 33

Glass (Oct. 19)

HBO Original Programming

﻿Diego Maradona

24/7 College Football: Florida Gators Series Premiere (Oct. 2)

Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo (Oct. 4)

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (Oct. 5)

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (Oct. 10)

HBO First Look: Jojo Rabbit (Oct. 11)

Pico De Neblina Season Finale (Oct. 11)

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (Oct. 17)

Saudi Women’s Driving School (Oct. 24)

Any One Of Us (Oct. 29)

The Bronx, USA (Oct. 30)

Season Premieres

﻿La Vida Secreta Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 18)

Watchmen Series Premiere (Oct. 20)

Catherine the Great Miniseries Premiere (Oct. 21)

Mrs. Fletcher Limited Series Premiere (Oct. 27)

Silicon Valley Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 27)

Estrenos

﻿Abuela’s Luck

Full Beat

El mejor verano de mi vida (AKA The Best Summer of My Life) (Oct. 11)

El Ombligo de Guie’dani (AKA Guei’dani’s Navel) (Oct. 18)

Yo, Imposible (AKA Being Impossible) (Oct. 25)

Amazon

In Search of Greatness IMG Films

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Accused

High Life (Oct. 3)

In Search of Greatness (Oct. 30)

Binge Watch

Unforgotten Season 3 (Oct. 28)

Family Watch

Hoosiers

Nostalgia Watch

Patriot Games

Killing Zoe (Oct. 26)

If You’re Bored

Astro Boy

Kill Chain (Oct. 18)

Nobody’s Fool (2018) (Oct. 28)

Amazon Originals

Jestination Unknown Season 1

One Mic Stand Season 1

Goliath Season 3 (Oct. 4)

Costume Quest Season 1b (Oct. 11)

Modern Love Season 1 (Oct. 18)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Halloween Special (Oct. 25)

Just Add Magic: New Protectors Special (Oct. 25)

Hulu

The Talented Mr. Ripley Paramount Pictures/Miramax Films

Must Watch

Boyz n the Hood

Election

High Noon

True Grit (1969)

Winter’s Bone

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Cloverfield

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

No Way Out (1987)

North Dallas Forty

Pieces of April

Platoon

Play it Again, Sam

Project Nim

Rain Man

Saturday Night Fever

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Wrestler

Up in the Air

Witness

Megan Leavey (Oct. 9)

Amazing Grace (Oct. 2)

Little Woods (Oct. 14)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Oct. 17)

Family Watch

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Hoosiers

Surf’s Up

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Missing Link (Oct. 7)

The Ladybug (Oct. 20)

Binge Watch

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3

Sailor Moon Season 4

Drunk History Season 6B (Oct. 5)

Nostalgia Watch

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Days of Thunder

Face/Off

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Patriot Games (1992)

Permanent Midnight

Sixteen Candles

Snakes on a Plane

Stargate (1994)

Total Recall (1990)

Killing Zoe (Oct. 26)

Halloween Schlock Watch

An American Haunting

Event Horizon

Hellraiser

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

I Spit on Your Grave (2011)

I Spit on Your Grave 2

I Spit on Your Grave 3

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 6

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

What Lies Beneath

Trespassers (2019) (Oct. 11)

Halloween Watch

The Orphanage (2007)

Vampire in Brooklyn

Halloween Reality TV Binge Watch, If You Want It

Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1-3

Halloween Wars Seasons 4-7

Halloween Wars Special

Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special

Paranormal Lockdown UK Season 1

Oscar-Winning Problematic Fav Watch

American Beauty (1999)

Blue Jasmine

Crash (2005)

If You’re Bored

A Fairly Odd Summer

Be Cool

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Time Movie

Blurt

Brooklyn’s Finest

Cadillac Man

Constantine

Dead Heat (2002)

Eagle Vs. Shark

Fled

Forces of Nature

Impostor

Into the Blue (2005)

Kalifornia

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Little Black Book

Love Crimes (1992)

Major League II

Miami Group Murder

Mousehunt

Never Back Down

One Direction: This Is Us

Rent

School Ties

Set Up (2011)

Sneakerheadz

Split Decisions

The Conspirator

The Hunted

The Killer Next Door

The Peacemaker

Trading Mom

True Colors

Varsity Blues

The Last Face (Oct. 13)

Benjamin (2019) (Oct. 22)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie Episode Premiere (Oct. 4)

Light as a Feather Season 2, Part 2 (Oct. 4)

Little Monsters (2019) (Oct. 11)

The Bravest Knight Season 1B (Oct. 11)

Letterkenny Season 7 (Oct. 14)

Wounds (2019) (Oct. 18)

Looking For Alaska Season 1 (Oct. 18)

Castle Rock Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 23)

Season Premieres

60 Days In Season 5

Alien Encounters Seasons 2 and 3

American Pickers Season 19

Basketball Wives LA Seasons 1-5

Biography: The Trump Dynasty Season 1

Born This Way Seasons 3 and 4

Children of the Snow Season 1

Detroit: Comeback City Season 1

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Season 26

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 11

House Hunters Seasons 110 and 111

I Am Frankie Seasons 1-2

Many Shades of Jane Season 1

Mountain Men Seasons 3 and 4

Murder in the Heartland Season 1

My 600-lb Life Season 7

OutDaughtered Season 4

Paradise Run Seasons 1 and 2

Property Virgins Seasons 16 and 17

Storage Wars Season 12

The Dead Files Seasons 7 and 8

The Dude Perfect Show Seasons 1 and 2

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta Season 1

The Hills Seasons 1-6

The Rap Game Season 5

UFO Conspiracies Season 1

Almost Family Series Premiere (Oct. 3)

Saints & Sinners Season 4 (Oct. 4)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 (Oct. 4)

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (Oct. 4)

Kids Say the Darndest Things Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 (Oct. 7)

Catfish: The TV Show Season 7D (Oct. 20)

Fairy Tail Season 9C (Oct. 21)

Zomboat! Series Premiere (Oct. 25)