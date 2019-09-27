The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Raging Bull (Oct. 31)
Good Watch
Charlie’s Angels
Men in Black II
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Senna
Trainspotting
Walking Out
Men in Black (Oct. 19)
Echo in the Canyon (Oct. 21)
Free Fire (Oct. 21)
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (Oct. 23)
Family Watch
Surf’s Up
The Rugrats Movie
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Karate Kid (Oct. 17)
Binge Watch
Schitt’s Creek Season 5 (Oct. 10)
Tunnel Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Good Burger
K-Binge Watch
Bring It On, Ghost Season 1
Cheese in the Trap Season 1
Chicago Typewriter Season 1
Signal Season 1
Tomorrow with You Season 1
This American Life Completist Watch
Unaccompanied Minors
Halloween Schlock Watch
Along Came a Spider
A.M.I.
House of the Witch
Scream 2
Sinister Circle
Dark Crimes (Oct. 15)
Sinister 2 (Oct. 16)
Assimilate (Oct. 25)
Revenge of Pontianak (Oct. 24)
If You’re Bored
93 days
Blow
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Crash (2004)
Exit Wounds
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
Lagos Real Fake Life
Moms at War
No Reservations (2007)
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday (2018)
Sin City
Supergirl
Superman Returns
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Troy
The Water Diviner (Oct. 7)
After (Oct. 9)
A Tale of Love and Darkness (Oct. 25)
Shine On with Reese Season 1 (Oct. 28)
Netflix Programming
Carmen Sandiego Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
Living Undocumented (Oct. 2)
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Oct. 2)
Rotten Season 2 (Oct. 2)
Seis Manos (Oct. 3)
Big Mouth Season 3 (Oct. 4)
Creeped Out Season 2 (Oct. 4)
In the Tall Grass (Oct. 4)
Peaky Blinders Season 5 (Oct. 4)
Raising Dion (Oct. 4)
Super Monsters Season 3 (Oct. 4)
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Oct. 4)
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Oct. 5)
Match! Tennis Juniors (Oct. 7)
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Oct. 8)
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Oct. 8)
Rhythm + Flow (Oct. 9)
Ultramarine Magmell (Oct. 10)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Oct. 11)
The Forest of Love (Oct. 11)
Fractured (Oct. 11)
Haunted Season 2 (Oct. 11)
Insatiable Season 2 (Oct. 11)
La influencia (Oct. 11)
Plan Coeur Season 2 (Oct. 11)
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Oct. 11)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 2 (Oct. 11)
Banlieusards (Oct. 12)
Ghosts of Sugar Land (Oct. 16)
THE UNLISTED (Oct. 17)
The Yard (Avlu) (Oct. 18)
Baby Season 2 (Oct. 18)
Eli (Oct. 18)
Interior Design Masters (Oct. 18)
The House of Flowers Season 2 (Oct. 18)
The Laundromat (Oct. 18)
Living with Yourself (Oct. 18)
MeatEater Season 8 (Oct. 18)
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Oct. 18)
Seventeen (Oct. 18)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Oct. 18)
Tell Me Who I Am (Oct. 18)
Toon Seasons 1-2 (Oct. 18)
Unnatural Selection (Oct. 18)
Upstarts (Oct. 18)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Oct. 22)
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Oct. 23)
Dancing with the Birds (Oct. 23)
Daybreak (Oct. 24)
Brigada Costa del Sol (Oct. 25)
Brotherhood (Oct. 25)
Dolemite Is My Name (Oct. 25)
Greenhouse Academy Season 3 (Oct. 25)
The Kominsky Method Season 2 (Oct. 25)
Monzon (Oct. 25)
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (Oct. 25)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Oct. 25)
Prank Encounters (Oct. 25)
Rattlesnake (Oct. 25)
It Takes a Lunatic (Oct. 25)
A 3 Minute Hug (Oct. 28)
Little Miss Sumo (Oct. 28)
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Oct. 29)
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Oct. 30)
Kengan Ashura: Part ll (Oct. 31)
Nowhere Man (Oct. 31)
HBO
Must Watch
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Good Watch
A Handful of Dust
Black Swan
Kiss of Death
Open Range
Cold Pursuit (Oct. 5)
Upgrade (Oct. 8)
Spectacular Spectacular Watch
Moulin Rouge!
Family Watch
George of the Jungle
Gulliver’s Travels
Madagascar
Sky High
The Indian in the Cupboard
War of the Worlds (2005)
Nostalgia Watch
The Object of My Affection
Three Fugitives
Halloween Watch
Happy Death Day
The Fourth Kind
Happy Death Day 2U (Oct. 12)
The Conjuring 2 (Oct. 21)
Greta (Oct. 26)
If You’re Bored
Bounce
Green Lantern (Extended Version)
I.Q.
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Judge Dredd
Kin
Men of Honor
Season of the Witch
The 33
Glass (Oct. 19)
HBO Original Programming
Diego Maradona
24/7 College Football: Florida Gators Series Premiere (Oct. 2)
Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo (Oct. 4)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (Oct. 5)
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (Oct. 10)
HBO First Look: Jojo Rabbit (Oct. 11)
Pico De Neblina Season Finale (Oct. 11)
Liberty: Mother of Exiles (Oct. 17)
Saudi Women’s Driving School (Oct. 24)
Any One Of Us (Oct. 29)
The Bronx, USA (Oct. 30)
Season Premieres
La Vida Secreta Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 18)
Watchmen Series Premiere (Oct. 20)
Catherine the Great Miniseries Premiere (Oct. 21)
Mrs. Fletcher Limited Series Premiere (Oct. 27)
Silicon Valley Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 27)
Estrenos
Abuela’s Luck
Full Beat
El mejor verano de mi vida (AKA The Best Summer of My Life) (Oct. 11)
El Ombligo de Guie’dani (AKA Guei’dani’s Navel) (Oct. 18)
Yo, Imposible (AKA Being Impossible) (Oct. 25)
Amazon
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Accused
High Life (Oct. 3)
In Search of Greatness (Oct. 30)
Binge Watch
Unforgotten Season 3 (Oct. 28)
Family Watch
Hoosiers
Nostalgia Watch
Patriot Games
Killing Zoe (Oct. 26)
If You’re Bored
Astro Boy
Kill Chain (Oct. 18)
Nobody’s Fool (2018) (Oct. 28)
Amazon Originals
Jestination Unknown Season 1
One Mic Stand Season 1
Goliath Season 3 (Oct. 4)
Costume Quest Season 1b (Oct. 11)
Modern Love Season 1 (Oct. 18)
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Halloween Special (Oct. 25)
Just Add Magic: New Protectors Special (Oct. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
Boyz n the Hood
Election
High Noon
True Grit (1969)
Winter’s Bone
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Cloverfield
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Get Shorty (1995)
Ghost World
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
No Way Out (1987)
North Dallas Forty
Pieces of April
Platoon
Play it Again, Sam
Project Nim
Rain Man
Saturday Night Fever
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Wrestler
Up in the Air
Witness
Megan Leavey (Oct. 9)
Amazing Grace (Oct. 2)
Little Woods (Oct. 14)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Oct. 17)
Family Watch
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Hoosiers
Surf’s Up
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Missing Link (Oct. 7)
The Ladybug (Oct. 20)
Binge Watch
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Sailor Moon Season 4
Drunk History Season 6B (Oct. 5)
Nostalgia Watch
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Patriot Games (1992)
Permanent Midnight
Sixteen Candles
Snakes on a Plane
Stargate (1994)
Total Recall (1990)
Killing Zoe (Oct. 26)
Halloween Schlock Watch
An American Haunting
Event Horizon
Hellraiser
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
I Spit on Your Grave (2011)
I Spit on Your Grave 2
I Spit on Your Grave 3
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 6
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Haunting (1999)
The Haunting in Connecticut
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
What Lies Beneath
Trespassers (2019) (Oct. 11)
Halloween Watch
The Orphanage (2007)
Vampire in Brooklyn
Halloween Reality TV Binge Watch, If You Want It
Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1-3
Halloween Wars Seasons 4-7
Halloween Wars Special
Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special
Paranormal Lockdown UK Season 1
Oscar-Winning Problematic Fav Watch
American Beauty (1999)
Blue Jasmine
Crash (2005)
If You’re Bored
A Fairly Odd Summer
Be Cool
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Big Time Movie
Blurt
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cadillac Man
Constantine
Dead Heat (2002)
Eagle Vs. Shark
Fled
Forces of Nature
Impostor
Into the Blue (2005)
Kalifornia
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Little Black Book
Love Crimes (1992)
Major League II
Miami Group Murder
Mousehunt
Never Back Down
One Direction: This Is Us
Rent
School Ties
Set Up (2011)
Sneakerheadz
Split Decisions
The Conspirator
The Hunted
The Killer Next Door
The Peacemaker
Trading Mom
True Colors
Varsity Blues
The Last Face (Oct. 13)
Benjamin (2019) (Oct. 22)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie Episode Premiere (Oct. 4)
Light as a Feather Season 2, Part 2 (Oct. 4)
Little Monsters (2019) (Oct. 11)
The Bravest Knight Season 1B (Oct. 11)
Letterkenny Season 7 (Oct. 14)
Wounds (2019) (Oct. 18)
Looking For Alaska Season 1 (Oct. 18)
Castle Rock Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 23)
Season Premieres
60 Days In Season 5
Alien Encounters Seasons 2 and 3
American Pickers Season 19
Basketball Wives LA Seasons 1-5
Biography: The Trump Dynasty Season 1
Born This Way Seasons 3 and 4
Children of the Snow Season 1
Detroit: Comeback City Season 1
Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Season 26
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 11
House Hunters Seasons 110 and 111
I Am Frankie Seasons 1-2
Many Shades of Jane Season 1
Mountain Men Seasons 3 and 4
Murder in the Heartland Season 1
My 600-lb Life Season 7
OutDaughtered Season 4
Paradise Run Seasons 1 and 2
Property Virgins Seasons 16 and 17
Storage Wars Season 12
The Dead Files Seasons 7 and 8
The Dude Perfect Show Seasons 1 and 2
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta Season 1
The Hills Seasons 1-6
The Rap Game Season 5
UFO Conspiracies Season 1
Almost Family Series Premiere (Oct. 3)
Saints & Sinners Season 4 (Oct. 4)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 (Oct. 4)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (Oct. 4)
Kids Say the Darndest Things Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 (Oct. 7)
Catfish: The TV Show Season 7D (Oct. 20)
Fairy Tail Season 9C (Oct. 21)
Zomboat! Series Premiere (Oct. 25)