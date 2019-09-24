Star Trek Actors From Every Generation Mourn Deep Space Nine’s Aron Eisenberg, Dead at 50

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by David Livingston/Getty Images and Paramount Domestic Television.

One name missing from the In Memoriam reel at the Emmys over the weekend was that of Aron Eisenberg, the actor best known for appearing on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, announced on Saturday night that he had died shortly after being admitted to the hospital for unspecified reasons. (Eisenberg was born with one kidney and had his second transplant in 2015.) He was 50 years old at the time of his death.

Also a professional photographer, Eisenberg played Nog, a member of the money-obsessed Ferengi who became the first of his kind to join Starfleet, for all seven seasons of Deep Space Nine. Though he started the series as a relatively minor character, Nog became more prominent in later seasons, including in the standout episode “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” in which he grapples with PTSD following a war injury. Eisenberg additionally guest-starred on Star Trek: Voyager and appeared in the star-studded fan film Renegades.

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Though Eisenberg’s death escaped the notice of the Emmys, it was deeply felt in the Star Trek community. Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr wrote that Eisenberg was “an incredibly positive human being” who would “want us to move forward in strength, solidarity and mutual support.” Cirroc Lofton, who played Jake Sisko on Deep Space Nine, often shared scenes with Eisenberg, and more recently the two were co-hosts of the podcast The 7th Rule. On Twitter, the team behind the podcast said goodbye, fittingly, with a Trek reference, writing that “The Divine Treasury has a new Grand Nagus.”

But Eisenberg’s Deep Space Nine colleagues were not the only ones to mourn his passing. The nature of the franchise and the convention circuits mean that there’s an unusual level of camaraderie across the different Star Trek shows, and actors from every iteration took to social media to pay their respects.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

We bid farewell to our brother, Aron, with love.

We thank you for everything and will miss you forever.



The Divine Treasury has a new Grand Nagus.



-Cirroc, Ryan, and the T7R family.https://t.co/cf91WdAZr3 — The 7th Rule: A Podcast (@7thRule) September 23, 2019

Rest in Paradise, Aron. You were a gem amongst a universe full of coal. Thank you for making me feel like family from day one. Conventions will never be the same without you to make me laugh and play pranks on Cirroc… https://t.co/aIxOkpKXiD — Hana Hatae (@HanaHatae) September 22, 2019

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words... https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

As we got out of the car tonight, Armin looked up and saw a meteor streaking through the sky. I believe it was Aron lighting the world one more time. https://t.co/84fLujwcIw — Kitty Ann Swink (@KitSwink) September 22, 2019

I have just learned of Aron’s untimely passing. I have to catch my breath. Aron was such a pure, sweet soul and gifted artist. He was a dedicated collaborator and friend. My condolences and love to his wife and family. — Rene Auberjonois (@reneauberjonois) September 22, 2019

To all who sent lovely messages and held good thoughts for Aron and Malissa, thank you. We have all lost a great soul and a tremendous talent. The Star Trek world has suffered a 10.0 Richter shock and we are all still teetering. So many wonderful memories.... — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 23, 2019

Dear Aaron, I will miss our playful spirited bantering and I will miss our deep conversations. I will miss your kind and loving self, thank you for our friendship. RIP. ❤️ — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) September 22, 2019

This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019

My eyes are blinded by tears. My ears are deafened by sobs. It’s Sunday morning and you are no longer on earth but in the heavens @AronEisenberg #DS9 — Penny Johnson Jerald (@PennyJJerald) September 22, 2019

We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, @AronEisenberg. We will always love you and Nog💔



We love you, Malissa. You are family, and you always will be🙏 https://t.co/yaOXTNbeAy — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

My friend, my pal, Aron Eisenberg, has left us. Over the years it was always, always a joy to be in his company, to work with him, to play with him, to laugh with him. I admired his courage as he dealt with his lifelong health issues. He was a man filled with passion and love. — jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) September 22, 2019

I don't know what to say. What can I say. I hate the Fall.....always have. In my life, so many bad things have happened in the fall. My mother, father, best friends. I think we are at the equinox ...the end... https://t.co/Wk353kwGiL — John G Hertzler (@JGHertzler) September 22, 2019

@AronEisenberg was a friend of mine. Tonight it’s hard to think of anything else except maybe to be reminded that all we have is each other to hold on to, to see us through, to give meaning to our lives. It’s going to be a long night. — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) September 22, 2019

That sums up @AronEisenberg in 23 perfect seconds. In this time of shared grief let us remember that Aron was an incredibly positive human being, and though he would love this outpouring of global mourning he’d want us to move forward in strength, solidarity and mutual support. https://t.co/bgF1EYUBSY — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) September 23, 2019

THANK YOU, MR. EISENBERG, FOR YOUR HUMANITY INSIDE AND OUT OF CHARACTER. WISHING YOU A MOST PEACEFUL AND PROFITABLE JOURNEY TO THE DIVINE TREASURY OF FERENGI LORE. pic.twitter.com/zytqbHhta0 — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) September 22, 2019

Heartbreaking news. #DS9’s @AronEisenberg has passed away. Aron delt with health issues his whole life but never let that stop him from living it to the fullest. He was a talented actor and a wonderful person. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/ShMWZbNCy0 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: The Original Series

I hadn’t heard. 😞I am sorry to hear of this he was young. Condolences to his wife Malíssa & family. https://t.co/uBtzqZK9yM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: The Next Generation

I am shocked and heartbroken that we have lost this amazing human being. RIP my friend. https://t.co/eowBoATaOz — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) September 22, 2019

Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother ⁦Aron Eisenberg.⁩ Found this video from ⁦@DragonCon⁩ 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019

My heart is heavy as I share this. Always smiling, caring and selfless, Aron was always a treat to see. I will miss him. My love to his beautiful family... https://t.co/TQyp7GVgX6 — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) September 23, 2019

'Star Trek: DS9' actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog, dead at 50, rep https://t.co/dKZMuWMn1d. Bless his sweet soul🖖🏾 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: Voyager

Aron Eisenberg's wife Malissa wrote a beautiful, moving tribute honoring Aron. It sums up how those of us who were privileged to be his friend feel about Aron. Yes, Malissa, his was a unique light that will never be extinguished. Aron rests now Malissa. May the Lord comfort you. — Robert Beltran (@robertbeltran74) September 22, 2019

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

Aaron. I’ll miss you man. I didn’t see enough of you over these last couple years, and I should have. You were one of if not the most kind, genuine, and beautiful people I knew. R.I.P beautiful soul. See you in the infinite. #startrek #startrekds9 #scifi #rip #aaroneisenberg pic.twitter.com/17g8vXKzJ5 — Manu Intiraymi (@ManuIntiraymi) September 22, 2019

So sorry to hear this.

RIP, Aron. https://t.co/dvtS2h3zYg — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: Enterprise

I’m so sorry to learn that my friend and #StarTrek brother #AronEisenberg has passed away. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Blessings and prayers of healing and peace to his girlfriend Malissa, his sons and his family, friends and fans. Rest is Paradise Aron.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OWZqkht4bo — Anthony Montgomery (@MrAMontgomery) September 23, 2019

I am so sorry Malissa. @Malissa_Longo. He was indeed everything you describe him as. My heart is heavy for you and your family. He was one of a kind. — Connor Trinneer (@ConnorTrinneer) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: Discovery

I had the short but sweet pleasure of first meeting Aron at last year’s STLV. Like many others, I am shocked and saddened by this news. He immediately struck me as a lovely, open-hearted, kind, joyful man. I send my best thoughts to his wife and children. https://t.co/cca1FeK8lo — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) September 22, 2019

My thoughts are with @AronEisenberg’s family and friends. In the short time I’ve been a member of this #StarTrek family, it became clear what a force Aron was and will remain and how much he is loved by all he encountered. He welcomed us so fully and laughed with us heartily. RIP https://t.co/MbUVuO1nfL — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 22, 2019

Aron Eisenberg 1969~2019.

Heartbroken to hear of the young passing of this esteemed member of the Star Trek family from Deep Space Nine. The few times I met him, he was such a huggy, smiley bundle of joy and energy.

May angels guide him home as he boldly goes.#AronEisenberg #RIP pic.twitter.com/aI7ZRz5f9i — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) September 23, 2019