You Physically Won’t Have Time to Watch Everything Ryan Murphy Plans to Make for Netflix

There are more projects—realistically more than any one media consumer can make time for—on the way from the team of clones posing as television super-producer Ryan Murphy.

The 53-year-old clones, genetically identical in every way, are now working themselves to exhaustion for Netflix, after having left their home at the Fox for an approximately $300 million deal with the streaming service. (It’s ”the most lucrative TV pact in history” according to Time, which features one of the Murphies—let’s call him Murphy Alpha—on the cover of their September 16th issue.)

Three Broadway musical adaptations, three documentary series, and at least four series or miniseries are currently in the pipeline as part of the deal, not counting Murphy’s high school election satire The Politician, which will debut on Netflix later this month.

Series and Miniseries

A dark, but probably also campy, psychodrama charting the origins of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Nurse Ratched for at least two seasons worth of progressively more severe Nightingale Pledge violations. Ratched will star Murphy regular Sarah Paulson in the title role and Sharon Stone as a new player in the Cuckoo’s Nest Extended Universe.

A miniseries about disco-era fashion icon Halston with Ewan McGregor slated to play the iconic hat-maker turned women’s clothing designer, likely as he interacts with famous figures and parties at Studio 54. An examination of Hollywood’s shifting but eternal relationship to the sex industry, Hollywood hopes to show, in Murphy’s words, “how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.” Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor, who have changed and not changed, will star.

Lastly, Murphy is working with Jessica Lange on “a piece about Marlene Dietrich in Vegas in the early ’60s.” It’s unclear if Lange will be revisiting her Dietrich impersonation from season 4 of American Horror Story.

Broadway Adaptations

An adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning 1975 musical A Chorus Line, structured as a 10-part miniseries. A film adaptation of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play The Boys in the Band featuring the same all-star cast from the 2018 Broadway revival. A feature-length adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, with an A-list roster that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and perhaps most importantly James Cordon.

Documentaries

While less has been formally announced about these, Murphy is reportedly working on a 10-part documentary series about Andy Warhol; a documentary about a closeted lesbian couple who came out in their 80s, titled A Secret Love; and a docu-series about the world’s most stylish people, inspired by Murphy’s childhood affection for glossy, year-end “best-dressed” lists.