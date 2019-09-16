Musicians, Actors, and Comedians Pay Tribute to Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ric Ocasek, frontman of the legendary new wave band the Cars, was found dead Sunday afternoon by NYPD officers responding to reports of an unconscious male at his townhouse in lower Manhattan. Ocasek, who founded the cars with his friend Benjamin Orr in Boston in 1976, entered pop stardom nearly a decade older than many of his band’s new wave peers—but he and the Cars’ canny melding of ’70s glam and ’60s pop with the era’s current sounds produced some of the most memorable tracks of the late ’70s and early ’80s.
In the hours following news of his death, fans from across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to pay their respects. Tributes to Ocasek’s life and work, as well as a few personal recollections, are presented below.
Ocasek’s passing has also unearthed some truly surprising bits of trivia about the history of the Cars: