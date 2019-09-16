Musicians, Actors, and Comedians Pay Tribute to Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek

Ric Ocasek at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ric Ocasek, frontman of the legendary new wave band the Cars, was found dead Sunday afternoon by NYPD officers responding to reports of an unconscious male at his townhouse in lower Manhattan. Ocasek, who founded the cars with his friend Benjamin Orr in Boston in 1976, entered pop stardom nearly a decade older than many of his band’s new wave peers—but he and the Cars’ canny melding of ’70s glam and ’60s pop with the era’s current sounds produced some of the most memorable tracks of the late ’70s and early ’80s.

In the hours following news of his death, fans from across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to pay their respects. Tributes to Ocasek’s life and work, as well as a few personal recollections, are presented below.

Sorry 2 hear about #ricocasek RIP loved his work with the band #Suicide — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 16, 2019

Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot… https://t.co/SjtRU8OaJO — Flea (@flea333) September 16, 2019

The weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you. #RIPRicOcasek #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/JcTXevr6V8 — weezer (@Weezer) September 16, 2019

R.I.P. Ric Ocasek, lead singer with The Cars, at 75. A very cool cat. He was the first person to hear my album The Flat Earth from start to finish, in Mutt Lange's house in Chelsea. — Thomas Dolby (@ThomasDolby) September 16, 2019

Two weeks ago I was teaching my kid to drive while playing ‘drive’. I don’t think i played a single album more than I did their first album. RIP ric ocasek — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) September 16, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Ric Ocasek. Takes me back to hearing the Cars constantly on WBCN (the Rrrrock of Boston!) Sat behind him at a play once and got to fan out at him in person and he couldn’t have been nicer. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) September 16, 2019

I remember listening to the first Cars record when I was ten with my mom and it was so much fun. Forty one years later it sounds like it was recorded yesterday. It created a new path and inspired so many great bands. He was a legend who brought us all a ton of joy. https://t.co/rbxzVPqKM2 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 16, 2019

The Cars, “Let's Go”. One of their several truly perfect pop songs in my humble opinion. Rest In Peace, Ric Ocasek. #RIPRicOcasek https://t.co/mfsr9d1WiP via @YouTube — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) September 16, 2019

#RickOcasek, leader of #TheCars, has died. Unbelievable. Their sound was the sound of a whole decade; biting, mischievous, lighthearted, sardonic and fun...wish we were all that young again...RIP until vinyl returns...xoxo... — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 16, 2019

Ocasek’s passing has also unearthed some truly surprising bits of trivia about the history of the Cars: