We Are So Happy and Not at All Bitter About Rachel Bloom’s Emmys Win and Pregnancy Announcement

Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom, and Jack Dolgen pose in the press room during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s final season earned Rachel Bloom her first ever Emmy on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Bloom and collaborators Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the show’s Season 4 ditty “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal,” a medication-themed homage to “Another Day of Sun,” the opening number of La La Land.

1. This win can be traced back to “Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury,” the first song I did with @jackdolgen.

2. It was choreographed by @KatMBurns & directed by Stuart McDonald.

3. Thank you to the CXG fans for sharing their own mental health stories and inspiring this song in a big way. pic.twitter.com/6isbCxsLok — Rachel Bloom has a bunch of live shows coming up! (@Racheldoesstuff) September 15, 2019

“Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” beat out songs from Documentary Now, Saturday Night Live, Flight of the Conchords: Live in London, the HBO documentary Song of Parkland, and the Tony Awards. The trio of Bloom, Schlesinger, and Dolgen was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Season 4 theme song, “Meet Rebecca” but lost to Succession.

In addition to the win, Bloom took the opportunity on Saturday to announce another exciting piece of news. “I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty fucking cool,” she said at the Emmys press conference, per the Hollywood Reporter.

An Emmy and a baby on the way—that is pretty fucking cool. We’re happy for Bloom but also a little bit envious of all the good things going on in her life, a complicated cocktail of emotions. Good thing there’s a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song for every occasion, and in this case, that song is “I’m So Happy 4 U,” which was cut from the show despite being an absolute bop.

Congratulations, Rachel! We’re sure you’ll be so maternal.