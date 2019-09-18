Frances Ha. IFC Films

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in October. (All titles expire Oct. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cabaret (1972)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Frances Ha

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?



Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Get Carter (1971)

Gremlins

Hoosiers

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Platoon

Pineapple Express

Quiz Show

Bridget Jones’s Baby (Oct. 20)

The Imitation Game (Oct. 29)



Binge Watch

Midsomer Murders Seasons 1-19

El Internado Seasons 1-7 (Oct. 15)

The Fall Season 1 (Oct. 29)

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered three times a week. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Family Watch

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Despicable Me 3 (Oct. 5)

Little Witch Academia (Oct. 9)

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade (Oct. 9)

Halloween Watch

Scream 4 (Oct. 7)

Nostalgia Watch

Empire Records

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2



If You’re Bored

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Free State of Jones

Impractical Jokers Season 1

Lakeview Terrace

Obsessed

She’s Out of My League

David Blaine: What Is Magic? (Oct. 7)

Sword Art Online II Season 1 (Oct. 9)

The Carrie Diaries Season 1-2 (Oct. 25)