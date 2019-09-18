Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in October. (All titles expire Oct. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Cabaret (1972)
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Frances Ha
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Get Carter (1971)
Gremlins
Hoosiers
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Platoon
Pineapple Express
Quiz Show
Bridget Jones’s Baby (Oct. 20)
The Imitation Game (Oct. 29)
Binge Watch
Midsomer Murders Seasons 1-19
El Internado Seasons 1-7 (Oct. 15)
The Fall Season 1 (Oct. 29)
Family Watch
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Despicable Me 3 (Oct. 5)
Little Witch Academia (Oct. 9)
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade (Oct. 9)
Halloween Watch
Scream 4 (Oct. 7)
Nostalgia Watch
Empire Records
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
If You’re Bored
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Free State of Jones
Impractical Jokers Season 1
Lakeview Terrace
Obsessed
She’s Out of My League
David Blaine: What Is Magic? (Oct. 7)
Sword Art Online II Season 1 (Oct. 9)
The Carrie Diaries Season 1-2 (Oct. 25)