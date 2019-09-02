Kevin Hart Injured in Car Crash

Kevin Hart at the Australian premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2. James Gourley/Getty Images

Comedian Kevin Hart was hospitalized on Sunday after a car crash in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hart’s driver, Jared Black, 28, lost control of the car around 12:45 a.m. Sunday while making a left turn onto the Mulholland Highway from Cold Canyon Road, smashing through a fence and sending the vehicle rolling down an northern embankment. CBS2 and KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills tweeted out video footage of the skid marks where the car left the road:

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

Black and a third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped under the collapsed roof of the car; Hart was able to get free and went to his nearby house to get help. According to the California Highway Patrol, Hart and Black were taken to separate hospitals; Broxterman was not as seriously injured and sought treatment on her own. Police say Black had not been drinking at the time of the accident. Hart bought the car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, as a 40th birthday present to himself earlier this summer:

According to TMZ, Hart and Black both suffered “major back injuries”; the comedian’s team has not yet commented on the incident. Hart, who was most recently in the news for being briefly offered a chance to host the Oscars, will next appear in Jumanji: The Next Level, which is scheduled for a Dec. 13 release.