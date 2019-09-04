Justin Bieber Has Some Regrets

Justin Bieber attending a PGA Championship practice round at Quail Hollow Club in 2017. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In an emotional Labor Day Instagram post, pop star Justin Bieber looked back on his early years and passed on hard-earned wisdom about depression, drug abuse, and the challenges of having “millions of dollars and access to everything I wanted.” Bieber, who turned 25 in March, admits in the post that in his youth, he did “pretty heavy drugs,” but writes that he has since turned things around, noting that “humility comes with age.” The star is approaching the one-year anniversary of his marriage to model Hailey Bieber and writes that he is now “navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE!’ ” But although some aspects of the life of an incredibly wealthy, 25-year-old pop star recently married to a model will only be relatable to an extremely small number of his fans, depression knows no class boundaries, and Justin Bieber has clearly been there:

It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of “dread” and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change.. I can fully sympathize with you.

Bieber’s bad years reached their peak in 2014, when he was arrested in Miami Beach for drag racing a Lamborghini up and down a residential street at 4:30 in the morning while under the influence of marijuana and Xanax. Since then, he got religion, got married, and seems to be in a much better place, advising his fans, “Even when the odds are against you keep fighting.” Here’s Justin Bieber’s complete post about the challenges he’s faced and the lessons he’s learned: