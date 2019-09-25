Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum Conscripted to Make Jurassic World 3 Like Jurassic Park 1

Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern cast their eyes aloft in a scene from the original 1993 dinosaur picture Jurassic Park. Universal Studios

Big news, comparable in size to the notorious thunder lizards of the Mesozoic Era, emerged last night at a screening of the short film Battle at Big Rock, set in the world of the Jurassic Park franchise. All three of the original 1993 Jurassic Park’s principal cast, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, will return to play, respectively, paleobotanist Ellie Sattler, paleontologist Alan Grant, and louche rock-star mathematician Ian Malcolm in the third Jurassic World film, which begins shooting next year.

“In this movie, I get to have absolutely one of my favorite actors in the world,” Colin Trevorrow explained while introducing Dern at a Q&A inside the ArcLight Hollywood theater. “She also happens to have been in Jurassic Park.”

Dern, whose recent career renaissance has included stellar turns on several prestige television series, a return to her long fruitful collaboration with David Lynch, and a key supporting role in the new Star Wars trilogy, then coyly introduced the news about her returning co-stars.

“I love dinosaurs,” Dern told the screening audience, affecting the warm but controlled tones of a second grade teacher guiding children through a museum. “I love that you love them like we do. And—if it’s not asking too much—if I’m getting to join this party again, I would hate to not bring my friends Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum with me.”

The stars of the past two Jurassic World films, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, are also expected to return to be directed once again by Trevorrow, who helmed the first Jurassic World in 2015.

Much like the short Battle at Big Rock, the third Jurassic World film will be set in the chaotic aftermath of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—a second act cliffhanger that concluded with a massive escape of dinosaurs into the continental United States. Both this third entry and the film short were jointly written by Trevorrow and Pacific Rim Uprising screenwriter Emily Carmichael. So, Big Rock is about as good a preview of what to expect from the new Jurassic World as anything else:

The new film—which is not yet currently titled, but theoretically could be titled Jurassic World 3: Jurassic Park 6: Hold On to Your Butts—is slated for release on June 11, 2021.