James Corden Parodies a Spine-Chilling Horror Franchise: The Bachelor

James Corden is coming for your favorite horror franchise, the one where people keep disappearing and the creepier it gets, the harder it is to look away. I’m talking, of course, about The Bachelor and its various spinoffs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. A new parody from The Late Late Show sees Corden dress up as Pennywise from It to compete for the affections of Ashley, who doesn’t seem to mind that he’s a murder clown as long as he’s singing “Kiss From a Rose.”

The writers and editors of the sketch are obviously well-versed in The Bachelorette tropes and quirks: Pennywise’s rivals include an abundance of Tylers and an improbable number have “personal trainer” in their bios. Pennywise butts head with Tyler P. after a talent competition, but he seems to take it in stride about as well as a murder clown can. “I’m not here to make friends,” he tells the camera. “I’m here to be the physical manifestation of your worst nightmare.”