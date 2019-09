Photo illustration by Slate. Images by 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and Twitter.

As everyone outside of Hollywood knows, the best part of Emmy night is making fun of Emmy night. That’s why, to aid in your viewing pleasure, we’ve created two lists that highlight all of Twitter’s best Emmy snark. On the left are tweets from dozens of the best culture critics in the country. On the right are tweets from dozens of America’s funniest comedians. Popping the popcorn is up to you.

