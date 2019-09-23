The Emmys Love British TV So Much It Makes British People Uncomfortable

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Blimey,” Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said during his Emmy Award acceptance speech for Bandersnatch. “I think being British we were conditioned for 52 percent of you to vote for Brexit.” Brooker was just one of an the abundance of victors from across the pond during Sunday’s telecast, with a third of the night’s speeches delivered by Brits with shoutouts to everywhere from Edinburgh to Liverpool.

Succession writer Jesse Armstrong also gave a “blimey” upon winning Writing for a Drama Series. “Quite a lot of British winners,” he pointed out as well. “Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions.”

(Whatever he said next was bleeped out by the censors, but Vanity Fair reports it had to do with “shithole countries.”)

Other winners included an admittedly hungover Ben Whishaw, who scored Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for, appropriately enough, A Very English Scandal. Jodie Comer beat out Killing Eve costar Sandra Oh for Lead Actress in a Drama Series and promised, in her extremely Liverpudlian accent, to bring her award back to her “mum and dad,” who she says she didn’t invite because she didn’t expect to win. Last Week Tonight host John Oliver accepted the award for Variety Talk Series for the fourth year in a row. (Last Week Tonight also won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, but Seena Vali accepted that one on behalf of the team.)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for writing, starring in, and executive producing Fleabag, which she mentioned began as a one-woman show in Scotland and was optioned after she told one or two jokes to Harry Williams and Jack Williams, founders of a London-based production company, “over a pint.” The show’s director, Harry Bradbeer, also won and chimed in during Waller-Bridge’s speech to correct an important omission he made earlier in the night while giving his speech for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Brooker and Armstrong said it best: Blimey.