Here Are Your 2019 Emmy Award Winners

Two of HBO’s most reliable awards darlings could face some tough competition at the (host-less) 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. Veep will face off with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—which snapped up most of the major comedy awards last year, when Veep was out of competition—as well as critical favorites including Fleabag and first-time nominee Schitt’s Creek. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ final season has racked up a record 14 nominations, but could tepid reviews jeopardize its potential awards sweep?
Below, you’ll find the complete list of Emmy winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the night.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Directing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”)
Game Of Thrones, David Nutter (“The Last Of The Starks”)
Game Of Thrones, Miguel Sapochnik (“The Long Night”)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Daina Reid (“Holly”)
Killing Eve, Lisa Brühlmann (“Desperate Times”)
Ozark, Jason Bateman (“Reparations”)
Succession, Adam McKay (“Celebration”)
Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul, Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (“Winner”)
Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio (“Episode 1”)
Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“Holly”)
Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell (“Nice And Neat”)
Succession, Jesse Armstrong (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
** Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
** Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
** Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
** Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry, Alec Berg (“The Audition”)
Barry, Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”)
The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski (“The Stockholm Syndrome”)
** Fleabag, Harry Bradbeer (“Episode 1”)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“All Alone”)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Daniel Palladino (“We’re Going To The Catskills!” )
Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry, Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”)
** Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Episode 1”)
The Good Place, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (“Janet(s)”)
PEN15, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Anna Ishii-Peters”)
Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler (“Nothing In This World Is Easy”)
Russian Doll, Allison Silverman (“A Warm Body”)
Veep, David Mandel (“Veep”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
** Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
** Chernobyl, Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon, Jessica Yu (“Glory”)
Fosse/Verdon, Thomas Kail (“Who’s Got The Pain”)
A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay
Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl, Craig Mazin
Escape At Dannemora, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl (“Episode 6”)
Escape At Dannemora, Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (“Episode 7”)
Fosse/Verdon, Steven Levenson and Joey Fields (“Providence”)
A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (“Part Four”)
Outstanding Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
** RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef Bravo
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Surviving R. Kelly