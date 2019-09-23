Here Are Your 2019 Emmy Award Winners

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, both Emmy nominees. HBO

Two of HBO’s most reliable awards darlings could face some tough competition at the (host-less) 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. Veep will face off with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—which snapped up most of the major comedy awards last year, when Veep was out of competition—as well as critical favorites including Fleabag and first-time nominee Schitt’s Creek. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ final season has racked up a record 14 nominations, but could tepid reviews jeopardize its potential awards sweep?

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Emmy winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the night.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Directing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”)

Game Of Thrones, David Nutter (“The Last Of The Starks”)

Game Of Thrones, Miguel Sapochnik (“The Long Night”)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Daina Reid (“Holly”)

Killing Eve, Lisa Brühlmann (“Desperate Times”)

Ozark, Jason Bateman (“Reparations”)

Succession, Adam McKay (“Celebration”)

Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul, Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (“Winner”)

Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio (“Episode 1”)

Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“Holly”)

Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell (“Nice And Neat”)

Succession, Jesse Armstrong (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

** Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

** Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

** Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

** Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry, Alec Berg (“The Audition”)

Barry, Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”)

The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski (“The Stockholm Syndrome”)

** Fleabag, Harry Bradbeer (“Episode 1”)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“All Alone”)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Daniel Palladino (“We’re Going To The Catskills!” )

Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry, Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”)

** Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Episode 1”)

The Good Place, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (“Janet(s)”)

PEN15, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Anna Ishii-Peters”)

Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler (“Nothing In This World Is Easy”)

Russian Doll, Allison Silverman (“A Warm Body”)

Veep, David Mandel (“Veep”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

** Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

** Chernobyl, Johan Renck

Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon, Jessica Yu (“Glory”)

Fosse/Verdon, Thomas Kail (“Who’s Got The Pain”)

A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay

Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl, Craig Mazin

Escape At Dannemora, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl (“Episode 6”)

Escape At Dannemora, Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (“Episode 7”)

Fosse/Verdon, Steven Levenson and Joey Fields (“Providence”)

A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (“Part Four”)

Outstanding Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

** RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef Bravo

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

﻿At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

﻿The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

﻿Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

﻿Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Surviving R. Kelly