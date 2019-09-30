He’s not getting the sidekick job. TBS

It’s Sunday, Succession night in America, and in diners, coffeehouses, and Elks Lodges all over the country, people are asking one question: What fresh humiliations will face Cousin Greg, the hapless adjacent-to-wealth bonehead played by Nicholas Braun? And—okay, it’s two questions—will they be humiliating enough? It’s too soon to say for sure, but in case the new episode turns out to feature too much King Lear and not enough Stooges, Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter have taken steps to ensure the nation’s hunger for Cousin Greg’s hijinks will be met. Specifically, they taped a segment where they trick Nicholas Braun into buying them a bunch of cocaine while yelling at him a lot. Snort it straight up your nose:

Neither O’Brien nor Richter are quite as good playing off Braun as Matthew Macfayden, who plays Tom on Succession, but they’re not bad—Conan in particular goes all out reinventing himself as a Succession character—and Braun is as great as ever. It’s reassuring to know that if the nation’s Cousin Greg reserves fall below safe levels, we have a plan to recover. Meanwhile, fans of Cousin Greg should direct their attention to Nicholas Braun’s Twitter account. A few days ago, DirecTV tagged Braun in a promoted Tweet that included some footage of him on the red carpet:

Here’s proof that @nicholasbraun is more like his character Greg on @Succession_HBO than you thought! pic.twitter.com/gyx0HbdMhp — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) September 24, 2019

DirecTV customers naturally replied to the tweet with customer service complaints, and just as naturally ended up cc’ing Braun. He’s been replying.

Uh oh! Thanks for putting it on my radar. We've got all hands on deck and rest assured that agreement was 100% real and we are actually gonna give you three months free of TruTV so hope that puts the kabash on this whole thing https://t.co/p266RqbqQY — Nicholas Braun (@nicholasbraun) September 25, 2019

We don't want you to lose your program either! We'll do whatever it takes to keep your business and if you go to Sinclair we will put a SMACKDOWN ON YOU ha ha ha not kidding — Nicholas Braun (@nicholasbraun) September 27, 2019

I don't understand what you want us here @directv to do for you, sounds like you've got a great #rig - please make your demands more clear — Nicholas Braun (@nicholasbraun) September 27, 2019

Cousin Greg might not end up inheriting the Roy empire on Succession, but Nicholas Braun should absolutely be running DirecTV.