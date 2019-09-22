Cities All Over the World Sent Up the Bat Signal to Celebrate Batman Day. Batman Ignored Them.

Saturday was “Batman Day,” a made-up holiday where DC Comics and Warner Bros. team up to promote the Batman, the controversial billionaire who invested a significant portion of his inherited fortune in vigilante justice, making significant fortunes for executives at DC Comics and Warner Bros. in the process. This year is the 80th anniversary of the first recorded sighting of the Caped Crusader, so to mark the occasion, cities all over the world sent up the Bat Signal, the spotlight-based distress beacon used by police departments when the situation is so dire that they require the immediate assistance of a Batman or Batmen. Plans to light the Bat Signal in Paris, Montreal, and Los Angeles were snuffed out at the last minute, presumably by the Electrocutioner, but ten cities conducted the first test of the global Bat Signal network.
He never showed up. Here are the cities where the Joker, the Riddler, and the Penny Plunderer now have free reign:
Melbourne, Australia
Tokyo, Japan
Johannesburg, South Africa
Berlin, Germany
Rome, Italy
Barcelona, Spain
London, England
São Paulo, Brazil
New York, New York
Mexico City, Mexico
While most Batman fans and their respective police departments were disappointed that the Batman abandoned them in their hour of need, one observer saw the lighter side of the situation:
And now, folks, it’s time for Who Do You Trust! Hubba hubba hubba, money, money, money, who do you trust? Me? I’m giving away free money! And where is the Batman? He’s at home, washing his tights!
At press time, the Batman had not responded to the Bat-Request-for-Comment Signal shining from the roof of Slate’s offices.