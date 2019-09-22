Cities All Over the World Sent Up the Bat Signal to Celebrate Batman Day. Batman Ignored Them.

Mexico City is just one of the many municipalities the Batman disappointed tonight. Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Saturday was “Batman Day,” a made-up holiday where DC Comics and Warner Bros. team up to promote the Batman, the controversial billionaire who invested a significant portion of his inherited fortune in vigilante justice, making significant fortunes for executives at DC Comics and Warner Bros. in the process. This year is the 80th anniversary of the first recorded sighting of the Caped Crusader, so to mark the occasion, cities all over the world sent up the Bat Signal, the spotlight-based distress beacon used by police departments when the situation is so dire that they require the immediate assistance of a Batman or Batmen. Plans to light the Bat Signal in Paris, Montreal, and Los Angeles were snuffed out at the last minute, presumably by the Electrocutioner, but ten cities conducted the first test of the global Bat Signal network.

He never showed up. Here are the cities where the Joker, the Riddler, and the Penny Plunderer now have free reign:

Melbourne, Australia

#Batman is alive and well in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/0aVdmIf7G0 — Danny Grasso (@DannyInSpecs) September 21, 2019

Tokyo, Japan

Johannesburg, South Africa

TNT Africa celebrates #BatmanDay with the most epic Bat-Signal projection on the tallest building in all of Africa, The Leonardo.

Unrivaled hero. Legendary protector. The Dark Knight's day has come. 🦇#LongLivetheBat #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/CKNUAMPo2e — TNT Africa (@WatchTNTAfrica) September 21, 2019

Berlin, Germany

Rome, Italy

Barcelona, Spain

London, England

Official news...

The Bat Signal is Has lit up in london at Senate house and DC World Team member @apknightable is there covering it live..#BatmanDay #Batman80 #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/ipaYMaoHxL — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) September 21, 2019

São Paulo, Brazil

Tá na região da Paulista e é fã do #Batman? Pertinho do Conjunto Nacional tem esse bat-sinal sendo projetado. Massa demais! 💙♥️🙌 #BatmanDay #80anosBatman #batman80 pic.twitter.com/CHuFqddToJ — Cristiano Santos (@cristianocssp) September 22, 2019

New York, New York

Where is the Batman? Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Mexico City, Mexico

La bati-señal. Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

While most Batman fans and their respective police departments were disappointed that the Batman abandoned them in their hour of need, one observer saw the lighter side of the situation:

And now, folks, it’s time for Who Do You Trust! Hubba hubba hubba, money, money, money, who do you trust? Me? I’m giving away free money! And where is the Batman? He’s at home, washing his tights!

At press time, the Batman had not responded to the Bat-Request-for-Comment Signal shining from the roof of Slate’s offices.