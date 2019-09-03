Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 for $10 Million

Ariana Grande—or is it? (It is.) Angela Weiss/Getty Images

One taught her love, one taught her litigation: Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for at least $10 million over, among other things, hiring a model who looks like her.

That might make the case sound somewhat frivolous at first—Grande did not invent the high ponytail, even if it is her signature look—but Grande accuses Forever 21 and beauty store Riley Rose of much more egregious offenses than simply using a doppelgänger styled to look like her. The lawsuit alleges that the retailer also posted actual photographs of Grande, infringed on her trademarks, and used her music and lyrics to promote its products despite not having her permission to do so. This happened after an endorsement deal between Grande and Forever 21 fell through.

The lawsuit’s language against Forever 21, which is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy, rubs a little salt in the wound by accusing the company of seeking Grande’s endorsement because they feared “irrelevance” but says they were ultimately unable to pay up. An Instagram post by Grande apparently costs six figures, while a long-term endorsement deal can cost millions or even tens of millions.

Forever 21 has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.