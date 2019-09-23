Watch Highlights From the 2019 Emmy Awards

The 71st annual Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and television’s brightest stars came out to shine at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles … but only a lucky few took home gold statuettes. The night’s big winners included Fleabag, Ozark, and the United Kingdom, but as usual, the biggest winner of all was the audience watching at home. Here are the big moments, moving speeches, and dramatic red carpet fashions that made 2019’s Emmy Awards television’s biggest night.
Wow! It’ll be at least a year before we see an Emmy Awards ceremony like this again!