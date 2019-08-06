Writers, Artists, and Leaders Pay Tribute to Toni Morrison

Beloved author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88. Patrick Kovarik/Getty Images

Nobel Prize–winning novelist Toni Morrison died on Monday at the age of 88, and in the hours following the first reports of her death, many novelists, filmmakers, politicians, and more spoke about her importance to them. The author of 11 novels including Beloved and The Bluest Eye, Morrison was also an editor, prolific literary critic, and activist. Morrison earned numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1988, and she was the first black American woman be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.

Below is a collection of a few of the tributes responding to the news of Morrison’s death.

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said.



We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

I just assumed Ms. Morrison would live forever. And in so many ways in so many hearts and minds and spirits, she will. pic.twitter.com/jYQSs0DMd6 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

This is amazing & powerful. So many times as a Black person you have to ask yourself, "Is it worth it to go all in right now?" Toni clearly decided, "Yes, today I have the time." Rest in power, Toni Morrison, * thank you. https://t.co/6yhetgRD3o — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history.



She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/XEDGNS7OXW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

"If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." -Toni Morrison



Today we lost an American legend. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/DInZvd8stY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019

Aw man Toni Morrison taught me the word Rememory. RIP to a incredibly powerful and impactful woman. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul. pic.twitter.com/Dq1UL4ENIY — COMMON (@common) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2jkAvtaErK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2019

Today, the world lost a storyteller of unmatched empathy, elegance and power. Toni Morrison’s belief that language is the “measure of our lives” leaves an extraordinary, inspiring inheritance, and her beautiful writing will continue to be a blessing for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cc3st7x2lM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 6, 2019

For giving us stories the world needed, but hardly heard before you; for sharing your gift with words at their most visceral; for being a force and making history—thank you, Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/F6vt22cbwV — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 6, 2019

Like honestly has there ever been a baddie as bad as Toni Morrison? A woman who published her first novel at 39 after waking up every morning at 4 to write before getting her kids to school and going to work editing books by white men then ended up winning the full NOBEL PRIZE??? — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 6, 2019

Rest In Peace. Beloved. Ancestor pic.twitter.com/yFB5IRlUkb — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 6, 2019

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison



A lesson for each of us. A lesson for our country. She may be gone, but her writing, her resolve, and her grace will live on forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. The first of her name. The giver of gifts. The laureate of Nobel. The sage of synonyms. The griot of generations. Queen among queens. Rest in eternal peace knowing you left us with eternal treasure. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/FbVHaxWlKr — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 6, 2019

Reports that Toni Morrison has died. One of the few indisputably great contemporary American novelists. The couple of times I met her she exuded charisma. People say of queenly women that they ‘swept into a room’. She had some serious sweep. RIP — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) August 6, 2019