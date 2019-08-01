The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Groundhog Day
Jackie Brown
Rocky
Good Watch
The Bank Job
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Panic Room
Something’s Gotta Give
Screwball (Aug. 6)
Gangs of New York (Aug. 20)
Binge Watch
Jane the Virgin Season 5 (Aug. 8)
iZombie Season 5 (Aug. 9)
The 100 Season 6 (Aug. 14)
Tiny Watch
Tiny House Nation Volume 1 (Aug. 9)
Family Watch
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (Aug. 8)
Luo Bao Bei Season 1 (Aug. 31)
Nostalgia Watch
Now and Then
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
If You’re Bored
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Horns
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (Aug. 6)
Knightfall Season 2 (Aug. 13)
Selfless (Aug. 16)
The Punisher (Aug. 17)
If You Want to Watch Channing Tatum Play a Dog
Jupiter Ascending
Netflix Programming
Ask the StoryBots Season 3 (Aug. 2)
Basketball or Nothing (Aug. 2)
Dear White People Volume 3 (Aug. 2)
Derry Girls Season 2 (Aug. 2)
Otherhood (Aug. 2)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 (Aug. 2)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Aug. 4)
Enter the Anime (Aug. 5)
No Good Nick: Part 2 (Aug. 5)
Dollar (Aug. 8)
The Naked Director (Aug. 8)
Wu Assassins (Aug. 8)
Cable Girls Season 4 (Aug. 9)
The Family (Aug. 9)
GLOW Season 3 (Aug. 9)
The InBESTigators (Aug. 9)
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Aug. 9)
Sintonia (Aug. 9)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Aug. 9)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Aug. 13)
Cannon Busters (Aug. 15)
45 rpm (Aug. 16)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Aug. 16)
Better Than Us (Aug. 16)
Diagnosis (Aug. 16)
Frontera verde (Aug. 16)
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Aug. 16)
The Little Switzerland (Aug. 16)
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Aug. 16)
QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 3 (Aug. 16)
Sextuplets (Aug. 16)
Super Monsters Back to School (Aug. 16)
Victim Number 8 (Aug. 16)
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Aug. 20)
American Factory (Aug. 21)
Hyperdrive (Aug. 21)
Love Alarm (Aug. 22)
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Aug. 23)
HERO MASK: Part II (Aug. 23)
Rust Valley Restores (Aug. 23)
Million Pound Menu Season 2 (Aug. 27)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 7 (Aug. 27)
Droppin’ Cash Season 2 (Aug. 28)
Falling Inn Love (Aug. 29)
Kardec (Aug. 29)
Workin’ Moms Season 3 (Aug. 29)
The A List (Aug. 30)
Carole & Tuesday (Aug. 30)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Aug. 30)
La Grande Classe (Aug. 30)
Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 (Aug. 30)
Styling Hollywood (Aug. 30)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Aug. 30)
Un bandido honrado (Aug 30)
HBO Now
Good Watch
Body Heat
Brothers
Chariots of Fire
Conviction
Dangerous Liaisons
Just Like Heaven
Out of Africa
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
The Lost Boys
Boy Erased (Aug. 2)
The Favourite (Aug. 3)
Aquaman (Aug. 10)
The Mule (Aug. 27)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Aug. 31)
Family Watch
Rio
If You’re Bored
A Lego Brickumentary
Arizona
Deliver Us From Eva
The Dilemma
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Fly Me to the Moon
Getaway
Going the Distance
Search Party
Mortal Engines (Aug. 24)
HBO Original Programming
My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (Aug.10)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (Aug.14)
Entre Nos: Gina Brillion (Aug.16)
Farruko: En Letra de Otro (Aug. 23)
Season Premieres
A Black Lady Sketch Show (Aug. 2)
Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders (Aug. 6)
Pico De Neblina Season 1 (Aug.9)
Succession Season 2 (Aug.11)
Our Boys (Aug. 12)
The Righteous Gemstones (Aug. 18)
Estrenos
Marisol
Me 3.769
El Angel (AKA The Angel) (Aug. 2)
Miss Bala (Aug. 2)
No me digas solterona (AKA Don’t Tell Me Spinster) (Aug. 9)
Que Te Juegas (AKA Get Her… If You Can) (Aug.16)
Amazon Prime
Good Watch
All I See Is You (Aug. 7)
Andy Irons: Kissed by God (Aug. 12)
A Simple Favor (Aug. 21)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Aug. 23)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Aug. 26)
Boy (Aug. 31)
Computer Chess (Aug. 31)
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn (Aug. 31)
Godzilla (2014) (Aug. 31)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (Aug. 31)
Korkoro (Aug. 31)
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter (Aug. 31)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (Aug. 31)
Parting Glances (Aug. 31)
She Must Be Seeing Things (Aug. 31)
Surviving Progress (Aug. 31)
The Fifth Element (Aug. 31)
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby (Aug. 31)
This Ain’t No Mouse Music (Aug. 31)
Top Spin (Aug. 31)
Vito (Aug. 31)
If You’re Bored
300 (Aug. 2)
A Cadaver Christmas (Aug. 31)
Failure to Launch (Aug. 31)
Far from Home (2014) (Aug. 31)
Firstborn (Aug. 31)
Flashback (Aug. 31)
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure (Aug. 31)
I, Frankenstein (Aug. 31)
Jack Frost (Aug. 31)
Kicking the Dog (Aug. 31)
Klip / Clip (Aug. 31)
La Maison de la radio (Aug. 31)
Looking Glass (Aug. 31)
Music from the Big House (Aug. 31)
Naples ’44 (Aug. 31)
Pirate Radio (Aug. 31)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (Aug. 31)
Sacred Ground (Aug. 31)
Sucker Punch (Aug. 31)
Ten Dead Men (Aug. 31)
The Bog Creatures (Aug. 31)
The Collectors (1999) (Aug. 31)
The Hills Have Eyes Part II (Aug. 31)
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat (Aug. 31)
The Penguin Counters (Aug. 31)
The Uninvited (Aug. 31)
Top of the Food Chain (Aug. 31)
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui (Aug. 31)
Amazon Originals
This is Football Season 1 (Aug. 2)
Free Meek Season 1 (Aug. 9)
Pete the Cat Season 1 (Aug. 9)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time Season 1 (Aug. 16)
Photograph (Aug. 16)
#IMomSoHard Live Season 1 (Aug. 23)
Alive Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I Season 1 (Aug. 23)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight Season 1 (Aug. 23)
Carnival Row Season 1 (Aug. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Color Purple
Das Boot (1981)
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
The Terminator
Good Watch
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
Chinese Box
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Dances with Wolves
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Idiocracy
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Meet the Parents
Seven
The Fifth Element
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)
Tracker (2011)
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Non-Fiction (Aug. 2)
Plus One (Aug. 6)
AWOL (Aug. 11)
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods (Aug. 13)
Dogman (Aug. 15)
A Simple Favor (Aug. 22)
Hail, Satan? (Aug. 22)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Aug. 23)
Captain Fantastic (Aug. 26)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Aug. 27)
Trek Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home [see also: Must Watch]
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Family Watch
Cats & Dogs
Marley and Me: the Puppy Years
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Aug. 28)
If You Want to Watch Channing Tatum Play a Dancer
Step Up
Nostalgia Watch
Final Destination (2000)
Hackers
Indecent Proposal
Rat Race
Stargate
The Cutting Edge
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bare Watch
Kama Sutra
Bear Watch
Body at Brighton Rock (Aug. 29)
If You’re Bored
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Bulletproof Monk
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Double Impact
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination (2009)
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
Man on a Ledge
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
Repentance
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
The Transporter (2002)
Throw Momma from the Train
Zookeeper
Anger Management (Aug. 2)
Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean (Aug. 2)
The Kleptocrats (Aug. 5)
Apollo: Mission to the Moon: Special (Aug. 6)
Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3A (Aug. 6)
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017) (Aug. 6)
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019) (Aug. 6)
The Armstrong Tapes (Aug. 7)
Apollo: Back to the Moon (Aug. 8)
Mortdecai (Aug. 8)
The Beach Bum (Aug. 9)
Sharkfest: Special (Aug. 13)
Own the Sky (Aug. 15)
Rattlesnakes (Aug. 15)
Smoke Signals (Aug. 15)
The Actors (Aug. 15)
Zoo-Head (Aug. 15)
The Bookshop (Aug. 18)
The Layover (Aug. 20)
Operation Finale (Aug. 23)
Mapplethorpe (Aug. 24)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11 (Aug. 2)
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 16)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere (Aug. 16)
Jawline: Documentary Premiere (Aug 23)
Season Premieres
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 premiere (Aug. 6)
BH90210: Series Premiere (Aug. 8)
This Way Up: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5 (Aug. 25)
Mom: Complete Season 6 (Aug. 27)
The Son: Complete Season 2 (Aug 29)
Four of a Kind: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 30)
Gameface: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 30)
Gintama: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 30)
S.W.A.T.: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 30)