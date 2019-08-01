The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Jane the Virgin Season 5, The Favourite, The Color Purple, and A Simple Favor are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by the CW, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Warner Bros., and Lionsgate.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Jackie Brown. Miramax

Must Watch

Groundhog Day

Jackie Brown

Rocky

Good Watch

The Bank Job

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Panic Room

Something’s Gotta Give

Screwball (Aug. 6)

Gangs of New York (Aug. 20)

Binge Watch

Jane the Virgin Season 5 (Aug. 8)

iZombie Season 5 (Aug. 9)

The 100 Season 6 (Aug. 14)

Tiny Watch

Tiny House Nation Volume 1 (Aug. 9)

Family Watch

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (Aug. 8)

Luo Bao Bei Season 1 (Aug. 31)

Nostalgia Watch

Now and Then

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

If You’re Bored

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Horns

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (Aug. 6)

Knightfall Season 2 (Aug. 13)

Selfless (Aug. 16)

The Punisher (Aug. 17)

If You Want to Watch Channing Tatum Play a Dog

Jupiter Ascending

Netflix Programming

Ask the StoryBots Season 3 (Aug. 2)

Basketball or Nothing (Aug. 2)

Dear White People Volume 3 (Aug. 2)

Derry Girls Season 2 (Aug. 2)

Otherhood (Aug. 2)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 (Aug. 2)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Aug. 4)

Enter the Anime (Aug. 5)

No Good Nick: Part 2 (Aug. 5)

Dollar (Aug. 8)

The Naked Director (Aug. 8)

Wu Assassins (Aug. 8)

Cable Girls Season 4 (Aug. 9)

The Family (Aug. 9)

GLOW Season 3 (Aug. 9)

The InBESTigators (Aug. 9)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Aug. 9)

Sintonia (Aug. 9)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Aug. 9)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Aug. 13)

Cannon Busters (Aug. 15)

45 rpm (Aug. 16)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Aug. 16)

Better Than Us (Aug. 16)

Diagnosis (Aug. 16)

Frontera verde (Aug. 16)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Aug. 16)

The Little Switzerland (Aug. 16)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Aug. 16)

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 3 (Aug. 16)

Sextuplets (Aug. 16)

Super Monsters Back to School (Aug. 16)

Victim Number 8 (Aug. 16)

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Aug. 20)

American Factory (Aug. 21)

Hyperdrive (Aug. 21)

Love Alarm (Aug. 22)

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Aug. 23)

HERO MASK: Part II (Aug. 23)

Rust Valley Restores (Aug. 23)

Million Pound Menu Season 2 (Aug. 27)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 7 (Aug. 27)

Droppin’ Cash Season 2 (Aug. 28)

Falling Inn Love (Aug. 29)

Kardec (Aug. 29)

Workin’ Moms Season 3 (Aug. 29)

The A List (Aug. 30)

Carole & Tuesday (Aug. 30)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Aug. 30)

La Grande Classe (Aug. 30)

Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 (Aug. 30)

Styling Hollywood (Aug. 30)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Aug. 30)

Un bandido honrado (Aug 30)

HBO Now

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Twentieth Century Fox

Good Watch

Body Heat

Brothers

Chariots of Fire

Conviction

Dangerous Liaisons

Just Like Heaven

Out of Africa

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

The Lost Boys

Boy Erased (Aug. 2)

The Favourite (Aug. 3)

Aquaman (Aug. 10)

The Mule (Aug. 27)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Aug. 31)

Family Watch

Rio



If You’re Bored

A Lego Brickumentary

Arizona

Deliver Us From Eva

The Dilemma

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Fly Me to the Moon

Getaway

Going the Distance

Search Party

Mortal Engines (Aug. 24)



HBO Original Programming

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (Aug.10)

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (Aug.14)

Entre Nos: Gina Brillion (Aug.16)

Farruko: En Letra de Otro (Aug. 23)



Season Premieres

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Aug. 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders (Aug. 6)

Pico De Neblina Season 1 (Aug.9)

Succession Season 2 (Aug.11)

Our Boys (Aug. 12)

The Righteous Gemstones (Aug. 18)



Estrenos

Marisol

Me 3.769

El Angel (AKA The Angel) (Aug. 2)

Miss Bala (Aug. 2)

No me digas solterona (AKA Don’t Tell Me Spinster) (Aug. 9)

Que Te Juegas (AKA Get Her… If You Can) (Aug.16)

Amazon Prime

Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Paramount Pictures

Good Watch

All I See Is You (Aug. 7)

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (Aug. 12)

A Simple Favor (Aug. 21)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Aug. 23)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Aug. 26)

Boy (Aug. 31)

Computer Chess (Aug. 31)

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn (Aug. 31)

Godzilla (2014) (Aug. 31)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (Aug. 31)

Korkoro (Aug. 31)

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter (Aug. 31)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (Aug. 31)

Parting Glances (Aug. 31)

She Must Be Seeing Things (Aug. 31)

Surviving Progress (Aug. 31)

The Fifth Element (Aug. 31)

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby (Aug. 31)

This Ain’t No Mouse Music (Aug. 31)

Top Spin (Aug. 31)

Vito (Aug. 31)

If You’re Bored

300 (Aug. 2)

A Cadaver Christmas (Aug. 31)

Failure to Launch (Aug. 31)

Far from Home (2014) (Aug. 31)

Firstborn (Aug. 31)

Flashback (Aug. 31)

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure (Aug. 31)

I, Frankenstein (Aug. 31)

Jack Frost (Aug. 31)

Kicking the Dog (Aug. 31)

Klip / Clip (Aug. 31)

La Maison de la radio (Aug. 31)

Looking Glass (Aug. 31)

Music from the Big House (Aug. 31)

Naples ’44 (Aug. 31)

Pirate Radio (Aug. 31)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (Aug. 31)

Sacred Ground (Aug. 31)

Sucker Punch (Aug. 31)

Ten Dead Men (Aug. 31)

The Bog Creatures (Aug. 31)

The Collectors (1999) (Aug. 31)

The Hills Have Eyes Part II (Aug. 31)

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat (Aug. 31)

The Penguin Counters (Aug. 31)

The Uninvited (Aug. 31)

Top of the Food Chain (Aug. 31)

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui (Aug. 31)

Amazon Originals

This is Football Season 1 (Aug. 2)

Free Meek Season 1 (Aug. 9)

Pete the Cat Season 1 (Aug. 9)

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time Season 1 (Aug. 16)

Photograph (Aug. 16)

#IMomSoHard Live Season 1 (Aug. 23)

Alive Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I Season 1 (Aug. 23)

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight Season 1 (Aug. 23)

Carnival Row Season 1 (Aug. 30)

Hulu

Four Weddings and a Funeral. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Must Watch

The Color Purple

Das Boot (1981)

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

The Terminator

Good Watch

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

Chinese Box

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Dances with Wolves

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Idiocracy

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Meet the Parents

Seven

The Fifth Element

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

Tracker (2011)

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Non-Fiction (Aug. 2)

Plus One (Aug. 6)

AWOL (Aug. 11)

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods (Aug. 13)

Dogman (Aug. 15)

A Simple Favor (Aug. 22)

Hail, Satan? (Aug. 22)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Aug. 23)

Captain Fantastic (Aug. 26)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Aug. 27)

Trek Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home [see also: Must Watch]

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Family Watch

Cats & Dogs

Marley and Me: the Puppy Years

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Aug. 28)



If You Want to Watch Channing Tatum Play a Dancer

Step Up



Nostalgia Watch

Final Destination (2000)

Hackers

Indecent Proposal

Rat Race

Stargate

The Cutting Edge

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bare Watch

Kama Sutra

Bear Watch

Body at Brighton Rock (Aug. 29)

If You’re Bored

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Bulletproof Monk

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Double Impact

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination (2009)

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Man on a Ledge

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Repentance

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

The Transporter (2002)

Throw Momma from the Train

Zookeeper

Anger Management (Aug. 2)

Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean (Aug. 2)

The Kleptocrats (Aug. 5)

Apollo: Mission to the Moon: Special (Aug. 6)

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3A (Aug. 6)

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017) (Aug. 6)

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019) (Aug. 6)

The Armstrong Tapes (Aug. 7)

Apollo: Back to the Moon (Aug. 8)

Mortdecai (Aug. 8)

The Beach Bum (Aug. 9)

Sharkfest: Special (Aug. 13)

Own the Sky (Aug. 15)

Rattlesnakes (Aug. 15)

Smoke Signals (Aug. 15)

The Actors (Aug. 15)

Zoo-Head (Aug. 15)

The Bookshop (Aug. 18)

The Layover (Aug. 20)

Operation Finale (Aug. 23)

Mapplethorpe (Aug. 24)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11 (Aug. 2)

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 16)

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere (Aug. 16)

Jawline: Documentary Premiere (Aug 23)

Season Premieres

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 premiere (Aug. 6)

BH90210: Series Premiere (Aug. 8)

This Way Up: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 21)

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5 (Aug. 25)

Mom: Complete Season 6 (Aug. 27)

The Son: Complete Season 2 (Aug 29)

Four of a Kind: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 30)

Gameface: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 30)

Gintama: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 30)

S.W.A.T.: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 30)