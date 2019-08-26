Lover Took Two Days to Become 2019’s Top-Selling Album

Taylor Swift performs in Central Park on Thursday. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s newfound political outspokenness does not seem to have harmed her sales: Lover has already become the top-selling album of 2019 in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. The previous title holder was the soundtrack to A Star Is Born, which was released in October of last year but had sold 444,000 copies this year as of Thursday. Lover surpassed those sales numbers within 48 hours of its release and is already having the biggest sales week of any album since Swift’s Reputation in 2017.

Swift’s sales numbers are strong in spite of concerns that she might alienate some of her more conservative fans by making her politics public. The president tweeted that he liked Swift’s music “about 25 percent less” after she supported two Tennessee Democrats running in the midterm elections. She has been even more vocal in the months since, clarifying her stances on various issues and explaining that she did not endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016 because she believed her reputation would have made her a “liability” to the campaign.

“My privilege allowed me to not have to learn about white privilege. I didn’t know about it as a kid, and that is privilege itself, you know?” she recently told the Guardian in an interview where she also said she is “obviously” pro-choice. “And that’s something that I’m still trying to educate myself on every day. How can I see where people are coming from, and understand the pain that comes with the history of our world?” In his review, Slate’s Carl Wilson called Lover the artist’s attempt to return to her early romanticism “from a more mature, stable perspective.” The album also alludes to social issues on songs such as “You Need to Calm Down,” which mentions GLAAD, and “The Man,” which questions sexist double standards.

On “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,” Swift also hints at her disillusionment with the country under the current administration: