Christmas (Swiftmas?) has finally arrived for the legions of Taylor Swift fans anxiously awaiting her latest album, Lover. The new album comes complete with a whopping 18 new songs for fans to pore over, a brand new music video, and four deluxe versions of the CD, each with unique books of “authentic” journal entries for Swifties to further decode and analyze. Even though Lover has only been available for less than a full day, a lot of work has already been done to get to the meanings behind some of Swift’s songs. For instance, fans have established that the album’s eleventh track, “London Boy,” is in reference to time Swift has spent in the British capital with her boyfriend, Crouch End’s own Joe Alwyn. According to a timeline of their relationship reconstructed by Cosmopolitan, Swift has been spending more time in the city, often “using wigs, scarves and hats as a disguise,” and the two have been rumored to be house hunting there since at least 2017. (That’s also when, according to diary entries Swift posted on Instagram, Swift wrote that she was “essentially based in London,” and had been for months.)

“London Boy” is ostensibly a loving dedication to her relationship with Alwyn and her new adopted city, beginning with a sample of Idris Elba talking to James Corden about riding his scooter around London. But, on Twitter and elsewhere, some Londoners are already casting doubt on how much Taylor Swift really knows about the places she’s singing about. The songs’ lyrics, and especially the neighborhoods she mentions, are raising eyebrows among locals. It’s a red flag, for example, when Swift says “I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon,” and two lines later turns up in Highgate with her beau to meet “all of his best mates” in a pub, where they watch rugby and tell “stories from Uni” and “the West End.”

Taylor Swift’s new album has a track about London and I Have Some Concerns



1) No one enjoys walking Camden Market in the afternoon

2) Ditto an afternoon in the pub with our red trousered brethren while the rugby is on

3) Friends don’t make friends go to to the West End — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) August 23, 2019

Any guy who enjoys walking through Camden market and introduces you to his mates at a pub in Highgate where they're watching the rugby is a MONSTER!!!!! https://t.co/sANPl95LR7 — Jessica Bateman (@jessicabateman) August 23, 2019

Hope no one is tempted to visit Highgate by the new Taylor Swift song. Please don't. There's nothing here for you. — Zokko (@Zokko18) August 23, 2019

FYI, American Women, I fear London Boy misrepresents real London boys who:

- Spit in the street, relentlessly

- Use the C word as both insult and term of affection

- Add the descriptor 'cheeky' to absolutely everything

- Will shout Oi oi in weak attempts at innuendo

- Highgate👌 — Modha (@Modhabobo) August 23, 2019

Can confirm this Highgate boy who spends his days in Shoreditch and nights in Brixton is real. I dated him. He was a twat. Taylor, you in danger girl pic.twitter.com/ybVmu56cMD — Callum Crute (@callumcrute) August 23, 2019

In another chorus, Swift boldly declares her enjoyment of “nights in Brixton” and “Shoreditch in the afternoon,” before asking her metaphorical lover to “please show me Hackney.” It’s not the most probable itinerary for a brief jaunt, and left some Londoners struggling to imagine why Swift or her boyfriend would be spending time any time in Brixton or Hackney.

Taylor clearly takes an uber. No one is doing shortditch then Brixton are you maddddd. #LondonBoy — the name is STEPH not stef (@Steph_C__) August 23, 2019

Taylor Swift's "London Boy' is super-nice, but the idea of doing Shoreditch in the afternoon, Brixton in the evening and then back to Highgate is giving me major London Underground anxiety #TaylorSwift #Lover pic.twitter.com/0WHoi9R59R — Neil Studd (@dustlined) August 23, 2019

If Taylor Swift’s London song wanted to be truly authentic, she’d moan about having to get from Brixton to Shoreditch and then say ‘sorry, City Mapper says it’s going to take 79 minutes’ — Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) August 23, 2019

Shoreditch in the afternoon! Brixton in the evening! and then back to Highgate! This itinerary don’t make no damn sense! Taylor Swift are you ok?!?!?! — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) August 23, 2019

Taylor swift saying “I love nights in Brixton” as if she has EVER been to Brixton in her entire horse life — Balegdé (@Balegde_) August 23, 2019

If I ever see Taylor Swift out enjoying her ‘nights in Brixton’ I’ll die laughing — Robyn Frost (@robynhfrost) August 23, 2019

Taylor swift talking about good nights in Brixton are, Brixton is a hellhole and no way she’s been https://t.co/jaRdQ2B6nV — Scott Langford (@Metroidfan09) August 23, 2019

I cannot BELIEVE there is a lyric that goes, “Please show me Hackney”



Why Taylor. Why. Are you sure. pic.twitter.com/k8kbm013KH — Charlotte (@HiImCharlotte) August 23, 2019