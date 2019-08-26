New Star Wars Trailer Confirms Throwing Your Lightsaber Is a Very Cool Thing to Do

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has fans breaking out their macrobinoculars to scour every detail for possible meaning, as usual. Did the First Order create yet another massive superweapon with a critical design flaw? Has the galaxy’s fussiest droid, C-3PO, somehow been turned to the dark side, as suggested by his glowing red eyes? How about Rey, who is seen holding a double-sided red lightsaber à la Darth Maul?

Evil Rey is most likely a fake out, just as Evil Luke was ahead of both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. But for all the new questions and theories the trailer raises, there is one long-held fan hypothesis that it confirms definitively: Throwing your lightsaber is super cool and makes you look cool doing it. Rey throws hers (the blue one, not the flip-phone Maul knockoff) so smoothly in a forest scene you’d think she was tossing a Frisbee, except that the blade slices through a tree trunk before it returns to her hand.

This specific toss-and-retrieve move is well known to Battlefront players and Star Wars: The Clone Wars watchers, but it has not been taken advantage of to the fullest on the big screen, where lightsaber wielders have been known to throw their weapons on occasion, but rarely to such effect. Darth Vader also flings his lightsaber during Return of the Jedi, but it’s clumsy and haphazard—there’s no style to it. Yoda hurls his lightsaber to impale a clone trooper in Revenge of the Sith, but then he manually yanks his sword out of the soldier’s chest instead of letting the Force do the work for him.

All I’m saying is, more Jedi should get in on the lightsaber-boomerang action. As fun as it is to pick trailers apart down to the very last midi-chlorian, it’s also nice every now and then to sit back and watch a laser sword go fwoom.