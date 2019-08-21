“Bye!” Sony

Japanese tape recorder manufacturer Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation and California’s own Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio are locked in a dispute over intellectual property belonging to Timely Publications, a Manhattan-based pulp magazine publisher, Deadline reports. The three corporate entities, which today do business as “Sony Corporation,” “The Walt Disney Company,” and “Marvel Entertainment, Which is Also the Walt Disney Company” are considered legal persons under U.S. law, and, as such, are allowed to own property and enter into civil contracts, although as a practical matter all three entities negotiate primarily through human representatives. Unfortunately, those human representatives seem to have let their corporations down, because they have reportedly been unable to agree on a contract concerning the shared use of registered trademark #1163134, which governs entertainment services rendered through the mediums of television and film exhibitions under the name “Spider-Man.” Unless both parties can come to an agreement, the “Spider-Man” character will no longer appear in filmed entertainments produced by the Walt Disney Company, and Keven Feige, a human employee of the Walt Disney Company, will not be allowed to participate in the Sony Corporation’s upcoming “Spider-Man” related business ventures.

The trademark in question was filed in Nov. 21, 1979 on behalf of the Cadence Industries Corporation (formerly the Perfect Film & Chemical Corporation) and was registered to the same entity on July 28, 1981. It was eventually reassigned to the Marvel Entertainment Group, Inc., and today belongs to Marvel Characters, Inc., a Delaware corporation with headquarters in Burbank, California. (The underlying intellectual property was created in 1962 by employees of Atlas Magazines, Inc.) During the 1980s, the rights to produce film and television entertainment works derived from the Atlas Magazines, Inc. material was licensed to New World Pictures, Ltd., the Cannon Group, Inc., and Carolco Pictures, Inc.; all three corporations later filed for bankruptcy protection, and the corporations that absorbed their assets—most prominently, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Viacom, Inc.—contested Sony’s rights throughout the 1990s, until a 1999 agreement between the warring corporations paved the way for Sony to exhibit a motion picture entitled Spider-Man, authored by Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. for the purpose of copyright and other laws, in 2002.

Those long-ago settlements, crafted years before Marvel Entertainment’s human representatives began talking about the “Marvel Cinema Universe,” meant that the Sony Corporation was in a strong negotiating position in 2015 when the Walt Disney Company asked for the rights to create its own filmed entertainments derived from the “Spider-Man” material. The resulting deal, in which the Walt Disney Company receives roughly 5% of the first-dollar box office gross of the Sony Corporation’s “Spider-Man” business ventures, has come to be seen as unfavorable to the interests of the Walt Disney Company’s shareholders, so human representatives of the corporation requested a new deal in which the Walt Disney Company would receive 50% of the first-dollar box office gross in exchange for contributing 50% of future films’ production budgets and allowing one of its employees to serve both corporation’s financial interests as a producer. Human representatives of the Sony Corporation, acting on behalf of its shareholders, have rejected this proposition, and now the Walt Disney Company says that its employee Kevin Feige will no longer be assigned producing duties on any future filmed entertainments authored for the purpose of copyright and other laws by the Sony Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Reporting on the state of the negotiations between these two corporations, an employee of the Penske Media Corporation’s Deadline Hollywood subsidiary focused on the human element, writing that the Sony Corporation’s position was “similar to saying, thank you, but we think we can win the championship without Michael Jordan.” (Michael Jordan is a human being who provided contractual services to the Chicago Professional Sports Limited Partnership during the 1990s that were widely seen as crucial to its success.) The Penske Media Corporation went on to praise Feige’s skill at making money for the Walt Disney Company, comparing him favorably to other human beings who also made money for the corporations that employed them:

After all, Feige’s first decade at Marvel is largely unblemished and his consistency has been nothing short of historic: even George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson haven’t seen everything turn into a hit, and so maybe only James Cameron has the success record that Feige has achieved. But Feige has done it all in the last 10 years, producing and overseeing 23 superheroes, with not a flop in the bunch. They’ve all been number one openers that have collectively grossed $26.8 billion. Feige this year became the producer of the top grossing film ever for two studios—Sony and Disney—and he produced three of the top four highest grossing films this year in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. This after scoring the first ever Best Picture Oscar nom for a superhero film last year with Black Panther.

Unless it is resolved, the dispute will put an end to the Walt Disney Company’s future use of “Spider-Man”-derived material in its own filmed entertainments: An employee at another Penske Media Corporation branded website says this will “effectively remov[e] Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” The Sony Corporation was expected to move forward on at least two more derivative works focusing primarily on the “Spider-Man” character; it appears that those motion pictures, if they proceed, will not include intellectual property currently controlled by the Walt Disney Company. The Sony Corporation is still expected to produce a sequel to Venom and new films derived from the Spider-Man-related intellectual properties commonly known as “Kraven the Hunter” and “Morbius, the Living Vampire.” None of the corporations involved in the dispute have commented yet.

At press time, it was still completely legal for human beings to create fictional stories about fictional characters that they thought up themselves inside their very own heads.